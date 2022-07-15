Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Kakegurui is a Japanese tv drama. It is based on the mange series titled Kakegurui. It has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of drama, thriller, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Kakegurui.

Kakegurui Season 3:

In the series Kakegurui, a gambling prodigy arrives in an elite school run by games and turns the order upside down.

The series Kakegurui stars Minami Hamabe, Mahiro Takasugi, and Aoi Morikawa. It was directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa. It was written by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura.

Hiroo Maruyama produced the series Kakegurui. Kakegurui Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes.

Kakegurui Season 2 includes a total of five episodes. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Kakegurui. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see if the third season of the series Kakegurui has been announced or canceled.

Kakegurui Season 3: Announced or Canceled?

Kakegurui Season 3 has not been announced yet. We expect the third season of the series, Kakegurui will soon be announced.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of Kakegurui Season 3. We expect the series Kakegurui will soon be renewed for the third season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other updates or news about the third season of the series Kakegurui, we will add it here.

Kakegurui Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of Kakegurui Season 3 below.

Minami Hamabe as Yumeko Jabami Mahiro Takasugi as Ryota Suzui Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome Kiyo Matsumoto as Nanami Tsubomi Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima Sayuri Matsumura as Yumemi Yumemite Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotouin Taishi Nakagawa as Kaede Manyuda Yuma Yamoto as Jun Kiwatari Natsume Mito as Runa Yomotsuki Elaiza Ikeda as Kirari Momobami Ikeda also plays Ririka Momobami

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Kakegurui.

Kakegurui Season 2 Review:

Kakegurui Season 2 got good reviews from critics. The third season of the series Kakegurui seems to receive a positive response from the audience if it announces.

At the end of the second season of the series Kakegurui, we see that when Yumeko tears down Yumemi’s mask as a cute and beautiful girl as well as unveil her real nature to be a cross idol that hates her fans, the two raise their bet from a mere fifty million yen to both their lives.

After that, if Yumeko loses, she will be an idol with Yumemi, and if Yumemi loses their recorded conversation unveiling her true nature will be released to all her fans, and also ends her career as dreams to become a future Oscar-winning actress.

Yumeko plays Saotome in Rock-Paper-Scissors Choice in between the final of the Grand Meeting, and it is meant to pool election votes.

After that, the game ended in a tie, with both players selecting paper. Later, Saotome follows Yumeko to the president’s quarters, where they share a kiss.

On the other hand, Yumemi’s scheme does not go according to plan and forces her to throw her fate into pure luck. After that, Yumemi reveals the existence of an unknown saboteur.

Later, Yumeko challenges Manyuda to a public match and is also unable to back out, and he wagers the vast war chest in his control as student council treasurer.

After that, Manyuda goes all in and bets complete funds in his control. Soon, desperate to continue gambling, Yumeko pushes Itsuki to wager more than she can afford. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Kakegurui will be continued in the third season of the series Kakegurui if it announces. There is no update about the storyline of the third season of the series Kakegurui.

If we get any update about the storyline of the third season of the series Kakegurui, we will add it here.

Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Kakegurui Season 3 hasn’t been declared yet. We can expect the third season of the series Kakegurui somewhere in 2023 if it announces. Maybe it will be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Kakegurui was aired on Netflix from 14th January 2018 to 19th March 2018. The second season of the series Kakegurui was aired on Netflix from 1st April 2019 to 29th April 2019.

It is confirmed that the spin-off series of Kakegurui named Kakegurui Twin will be released in August 2022. It will be released on Netflix.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the third season of the series Kakegurui, we will add it here. Let's watch the trailer for the third season of the series Kakegurui.

Kakegurui Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of Kakegurui Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the announcement of Kakegurui Season 3. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Kakegurui. It was released on 2nd August 2017 by Netflix. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Kakegurui?

You can watch the series Kakegurui on Netflix. Both seasons of the series Kakegurui are available to watch on Netflix. The third season of the series Kakegurui will also be released on Netflix if it announces. As we get any updates about it, we will add them here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Kakegurui?

The first season of the series Kakegurui includes a total of ten episodes, and the second one includes a total of five episodes.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Kakegurui. Let’s see what happens next.

What kind of anime is Kakegurui?

Kakegurui is a gambling anime that follows the story of students at a prestigious school who gamble for high stakes. The anime has been praised for its unique premise and dark, twisted take on the usually light-hearted genre of gambling anime. If you’re looking for something different and exciting, Kakegurui is worth checking out!

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.