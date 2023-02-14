Melissa McBride a.k.a. Carol to leave The Walking Dead Spinoff

Amongst many of The Walking Dead spin-offs, one of them is already hanging by a thread as Carol (Melissa McBride) exists the spinoff which would have focused better on the popular friendship characters of Daryl and herself i.e. Carol is famous for The Walking Dead, which is the original show.

The announcement itself was quite shocking when Melissa McBride exited the possible spinoff of the popular zombie apocalyptic series The Walking Dead.

Melissa McBride a.k.a. Carol to leave The Walking Dead Spinoff

Her character wasn’t a series regular for a few seasons, but with the quick popularity of her character Carol who was a loving and caring mother turned dangerous zombie killer, she became a show regular. Soon, Carol’s friendship with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) was praised by fans, and became one of the most popular original characters.

In the earlier seasons, Carol was a loving and caring mother who was abused by her husband and she even lost her little daughter through the apocalypse. It was then, when she became this heartless zombie killer with a crossbow, yet caring for people she survived the entire end-of-the-world time period.

The highlight of her character was when she became friends with another popular cool biker friend Daryl Dixon played skillfully by Norman Reedus and their friendship became the highlight of the decade running show itself.

What will happen to Carol?

Well, for this, there are about a few possibilities. One is that the character of McBride will be killed off, as there are about a million ways to die in a zombie apocalypse. Secondly, if producers want her to leave gracefully, they might even have a better storyline where she lives somewhere peacefully when the world actually becomes zombie-free. Anything can happen!

More of The Walking Dead Spin Offs:

There are two The Walking Dead spinoff shows viz. Fear The Walking Dead as well as The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.

Other than that, there is another Trilogy of Rick Grimes being planned currently along with three more spinoffs:

Isle of the Dead – focuses on most popular characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Neegan (Jeffery Dean Morgan)

A Backstory Series

A Series Focused on Carol(Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) – which is no longer in play.