Day of the Dead Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Day of the Dead is an American horror tv series. The series Day of the Dead has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 4.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Day of the Dead includes action, drama, and horror. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Season 2:

The series Day of the Dead is not renewed yet for the second season. It seems that it will soon be renewed. We expect that Syfy will soon renew the series Day of the Dead for the second season.

The first season of the series Day of the Dead is about to complete, and it has received a mixed response from the audience.

We expect that the second season of the series, Day of the Dead, will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Day of the Dead follows the story of six strangers. They try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion.

The series Day of the Dead was created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. The series Day of the Dead is based on a film titled Day of the Dead by George A. Romero.

The series Day of the Dead stars Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Morgan Holmstrom, and Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.

The first season of the series Day of the Dead includes a total of eight episodes titled The Thing in the Hole, Chum, The Grey Mile, Forest of the Damned, Til the Dead Do Us Part, The Lady Birders of Nepa, Their Evil Was Our Evil, and To Anyone Who Can Hear My Voice.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in Day of the Dead Season 2. We expect that the second season of the series Day of the Dead will also include a total of eight episodes.

If we get any news or update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Day of the Dead, we will add it here.

The series Day of the Dead was executively produced by Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Drew Brown. It was made under Cartel Entertainment and HiTide Studios. The series Day of the Dead has arrived on Syfy.

The series Day of the Dead was written by Maisie Culver, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, George A. Romero, J. Wilder Konschak, Jared Rivet, Liz Hsiao Lan Alper, Michael V. Ross, and Thomas Scott.

The series Day of the Dead was directed by Steven Kostanski, Jem Garrard, and Jacquie Gould.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Day of the Dead, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Day of the Dead Season 2 below.

Keenan Tracey as Cam McDermott Daniel Doheny as Luke Bowman Natalie Malaika as Lauren Howell Miranda Frigon as Paula Bowman Dejan Loyola as Jai Fisher Morgan Holmstrom as Sarah Blackwood Kristy Dawn Dinsmore as Amy Mike Dopud as Detective McDermott Lucia Walters as Dr. Logan Kevin O’Grady as Rhodes Marci T. House as Captain Pike Christopher Russell as Trey Bowman Trezzo Mahoro as Trent Garry Chalk as Herb Matty Finochio as Bobby Hart Jay Brazeau as Pops Parker Nikolai Witschl as Zombie Zero Victor Zinck Jr. Shawn Caitlin Stryker as Nicole Paula Shaw as Mrs. French Michel Issa Rubio as Thin Zombie Stefanie von Pfetten as Cindy Peter New as Lazlo Jason Tremblay as State Trooper Shaquan Lewis as Soldier No. 1 Margo Kane as Granny Bianca Lawrence as Eden Pam McCartney as Rotten Zombie

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Season 1 Review:

Day of the Dead Season 1 has received mixed reviews from critics. In the first season of the series Day of the Dead, we have seen that a normal day for the town of Mawinhaken takes a terrifying turn at the time when the dead starts to rise.

Cam, as well as Lauren, make a shocking discovery at the cemetery. At the same time, McDermott investigates a mystery under the Cleargenix fracking operation.

Later, trapped in the basement of the Cam, morgue and Lauren strategize their escape from the dead. At the same time, Mayor Bowman panics about the election, and Trey makes a grave mistake.

After that, the mysterious Dr. Logan comes to rescue McDermott. Cam, Jai, and Lauren take a stand in order to save the retirement home from the dead.

Mayor Bowman tracks down the zombified protestor, Nicole finds a shocking secret. Later, Rhodes hunts down Blackwood as Dr. Logan starts research on the fracking site.

After that, the citizens of Mawinaken find that the dead are truly rising from their graves. Later, the people of Mawinaken flee the overrun town in order to escape the rapidly approaching undead.

On the other side, the survivors hole up at a department store, the only place safe from the undead. Later, the survivors use a department store as a fortress as treats begin to grow from within.

After that, the fortress of Paymart comes under siege because survivors are forced to fight for their lives or flee.

Later, cornered, the survivors seek any refuge, ultimately taking help from mysterious armed strangers. Let’s see what happens next.

At the start of the first season of the series Day of the Dead, we have seen that a normal day for the town of Mawinhaken takes a terrifying turn at the time when the dead starts to rise.

Later, Cam, as well as Lauren, make a shocking discovery at the cemetery. At the same time, McDermott tries to find a mystery under the Cleargenix fracking operation.

After that, trapped in the basement of the morgue, Lauren, as well as Cam, strategize their escape from the dead, and in between that, Mayor Bowman panics about the election, later, Trey makes a mistake.

On the other hand, the mysterious Dr. Logan comes to rescue McDermott. After that, Cam, Lauren, and Jai take a stand in order to save the retirement home from the dead.

Later, Mayor Bowman tracks down the zombified protestor, and after that, Nicole finds a shocking secret.

Rhodes kills Blackwood because Dr. Logan starts research on the fracking site. Later, the citizens of Mawinhaken find that the dead are rising from their graves.

After finding that, the people of Mawinhaken flee the overrun town in order to escape the undead. The story of the series Day of the Dead is very interesting and worth watching.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Day of the Dead will start where it is left in the first season of the series Day of the Dead.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Day of the Dead, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Day of the Dead Season 2 is not declared yet. We can expect Day of the Dead Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on Syfy.

https://twitter.com/SYFY/status/1464398573945044997

The first season of the series Day of the Dead has started airing on 15th October 2021. It will conclude on 3rd December 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the second season of the series Day of the Dead, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Day of the Dead Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Day of the Dead Season 1.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.