Highschool Of The Dead Season 2 Release Date And Other Info

Highschool Of The Dead Season 2 is a horror anime series made in Japan. Its first season had been loved by the audience for more than 6 years and now the second series is going to be released soon. The release date of Fujimi Highschool Of The Dead Season 2 is being expected in 2021. Still, no new update regarding this show but the shooting of season has been begun.

There is no statement on Highschool Of The Dead Season 2 by the production house. This anime if full of horror and releasing date of season 2 is not confirm yet. The store of Highschool Of The Dead Season 2 is about undead monsters at High school in Japan. College student Takashi Komuro is compiled to kill his friend after getting the joining of the undead.

Takashi is 17 years old studying in college and falls in love with Rei as she did a promise to marry him. Rei loves Takashi but by the chance, she started to love Hisashi (one of Takashi’s best friend). A senior of Takashi and Rei is Saeko is one of the skilled and talented students in the college. Apart from that, there are more characters in the show such as Shiuzua, Saya, Kouta, and Alice. Alice is the younger boy in the college who is just 7 years old.

Alice has lost her parents (they have died) and close to Kouta and she plays with her like a sister. More than that, Alice is also attached to Saya and she acts like a mother to her. Takashi is not only a brighter student but also has great leadership qualities. The story of season 2 is quite interesting and everyone is eagerly waiting for the show. As season 1 was loved by teens that why we can get the excitement of season 2.