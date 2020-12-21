The impressive stadium that worths million pounds of Tottenham Hotspur



After nearly two seasons at Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur officially returned to their new home stadium. In the following article, check out the million-pound design of the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It is rated as one of the best stadiums in the world. It will provide a new experience that is different from the old stadium concept for all spectators, visitors, and the community, offering a huge milestone for Tottenham and London.

Impressive design style

When the design of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was announced, there were many mixed opinions. But everything was extinguished by the latest image in the opening ceremony of the Hotspur Stadium. It made not only the professionals, the photographers, but the people who attended the ceremony that day praised.

There is a sculpted appearance that wraps around and curves up to the end of the stadium. The entire curved glass facade exudes magnificence. The design with a curved dome combined with the stadium structure creates a unique construction.

An asymmetrical design focuses on the southern stands with seats positioned closest to the courtyard area. This design is like a way of creating a pulse from the fans to their favorite team. Uninterrupted views for everyone and comfortable modern seats, plenty of legroom.

The pitch is impressively designed to preserve the integrity of both playing surfaces when serving football, NFL, concerts, and a host of other special events. All modern technology available at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium enhances the fan experience, with connectivity across the entire venue to cater to the needs and future growth.

A fantastic design from the aisle and the stands for the disabled and their companions are included here. The Tottenham Hotspur became the only stadium to allow seating flexibility. There, fans with disabilities are allowed to sit with their families in certain matches.

Besides the design highlights, any project has its limitations to compensate for the utility that follows, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also among them. The following points cause the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lose points in the eyes of professionals.

Large capacity

Initially, the proposed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would have a capacity of 58,000, but capacity has gradually increased as development plans are in place. The final confirmed capacity at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 62,062, the capacity has not doubled from the 36,284 of the old White Hart Lane Stadium.

With an overall capacity of 62,062, Tottenham’s new stadium will be the second largest club stadium in England – behind only Manchester United’s Old Trafford, which currently holds 74,994. Tottenham’s new home to beat Emirates Stadium is West Ham’s London Stadium which is currently capped at 60,000.

The South stand is Europe’s largest single-story stage with 17,500 seats. Tottenham hopes they will have a huge wall for fans to unleash slogans to cheer the team. The gap between the single deck and the goal line is just five meters, meaning that fans will be closer to field activities than any other Premier League stadium.

All modern electronic equipment is used at this new stadium, so it is not surprising that Tottenham has invested 1800 HD screens scattered throughout the stadium so that fans can immerse themselves in the fiery space to cheer each game.

The royal internal services

If fans do not want to watch the ball live on the field, they can easily enjoy a quieter and more private space at the bars or even at the fast-food stalls at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Besides, the new stadium also has a high-class hotel with 180 bedrooms.

Tourists and fans coming to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium will be able to use the toilet system like the extremely modern fantasy film Buck Rogers. The stadium will be open 365 days a year, according to the club, with a tour of the museum and stadium as well as retail experiences and convention and banquet facilities.

New stadium designed exclusively for NFL games

Tottenham has a 10-year partnership with the NFL, the club designed to turn the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium into a sports home stadium in the UK.

The grass soccer field at the stadium will be retractable, an artificial surface that will be used for NFL games as well as concerts and other events. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the first stadium in the UK to have two stadiums in the same combination.

Conclusions

With the modern space design and great facilities, it can be said that Tottenham Hotspur is the most modern stadium project in the UK. This will be a great experience not only of the players playing on the Tottenham shirt but also the football fans and visitors coming to London.