Dune Is Now Available to Watch On HBO Max Until 21st November

The film Dune is now available to watch on HBO Max. The film Dune will stream for a month until 21st November on HBO Max.

Dune is an American epic sci-fi film. The film Dune has received a positive response from the audience. The film Dune was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

It was written by Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth, and Denis Villeneuve. The film Dune is based on a book titled Dune by Frank Herbert.

The film Dune was produced by Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Mary Parent, and Joe Caracciolo Jr.

The film Dune stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

The film Dune was made under Legendary Pictures and Villeneuve Films. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film Dune.

The film Dune was first premiered on 3rd September 2021 in Venice. It was released on 21st October 2021 in the United States. The running time of the film Dune is 156 minutes.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The budget of the film Dune is 165 million dollars, and the box office has collected around 129.7 million dollars.

The film Dune has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Dune is full of action, adventure, and drama.

The film Dune features an adaption of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, and it is about the son of a noble family. He was entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset as well as the most vital element in the galaxy.

In the film Dune, in 10191, Duke Leto I of House Atreides, who is the ruler of the ocean planet Caladan, gets assigned by the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV in order to serve as fief ruler of Arrakis – a harsh desert planet.

Arrakis is the only source of melange, or spice, a priceless substance that extends human vitality as well as is critical for interstellar travel.

They are to replace the House Harkonnen – who have withdrawn from Arrakis on the orders of Shaddam. But in reality, Shaddam intends to use his Sardaukar troops in order to eradicate House Atreides as well as stage a coup to allow House Harkonnen to re-take the planet shortly after their arrival.

After that, Leto gets apprehensive of the assignment but later sees it as an opportunity to bond with the native population of Arrakis, the Freman, as a first step to bring peace throughout all the Houses.

In the end, Fremen tribe member Jamis tries to protest against the admission of the two but later gets killed by Paul in a ritual duel to the death.

Against the wishes of Jessica, Paul insists on joining the Fremen in order to fulfill the goal of his father of bringing peace to Arrakis.

The filming of the film Dune was completed on 26th July 2019. If we get any other update about the film Dune, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.