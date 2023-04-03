Farzi Season 2, Release Date, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We all are aware of the fact that the current generation is primarily engaged in OTT Platforms. Also, a few Bollywood series have gained much fame with the help of OTT series, like the Family man, Special Opps, etc. So, here we will talk about one such Series, Farzi Season 1, which gained vast fame immediately after its release.

Farzi series is an Indian thriller series, which is created by Raj and DK, who is also a co-writer of Sita Menon. The series has one of the best star casts in it, including Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, etc., and the series tells the story of a person who is frustrated and dissatisfied with his own life and further decides to engage in an illegal money-making activity. Fans who love to watch series like Family Man can love Farzi season 2. Furthermore, the writer has fascinatingly added the storyline and amazingly describes the role of the characters.

Now, if we talk about the IMDB Rating of Farzi season 1, it is 8.4 out of 10. Based on that, we can estimate the popularity of the Farzi series.

In other words, we can say that it is one of the best Indian series, which perfectly covers all the scenes in the best way, whether it is about location, writing, cinematography, etc. are covered perfectly.

Moreover, the first season of the Farzi series was released on 10th February 2023, with eight episodes. The Farzi season also broke many records, as it was listed as the most-watched Indian series immediately after releasing the sequel. Also, one of the interviews with its leading star Shahid Kapoor, confirms that Farzi season 2 will also be released, but it will take some more time to release.

Farzi Season 1 and 2 Cast Members:

The following is the list of actors and actresses who are part of Farzi season 1 and might also be a part of Farzi season 2.

Farzi Season 1 Casting Members:

Shahid Kapoor as Sunny

Vijay Sethupathi as Michael Vedanayagam

Kubbra Sait as Saira

Raashii Khanna as Megha Vyas

Amol Palekar as Madhav

Kay Kay Menon as Mansoor Dalal

Regina Cassandra as Rekha

Bhuvan Arora as Firoz

Jaswant Singh Dalal as Shekhar Ahlawat

Zakir Hussain as Pawan Gahlot (Finance Minister)

Chittaranjan Giri as Yasir

Farzi Season 2 Expected Casting Member:

Divyam Shukla as Vyom

Chittaranjan Tripathy as Michael’s Divorce Lawyer

Kavya Thapas as Ananya

Ashutosh Priyadarshi as Titu Khislu

Nilesh Diekar as Bilal

Mrinmayee Godbole as Rekhas Divorce Lawyer

Vijay Kumar

Saqib Ayub as Anees

Govind Pandey as MLA Kesaribhai Doshi

Armaan Bhanushali as Young Sunny, etc., are maybe characters who will appear in Farzi season 2.

Farzi Season 1 Overview:

Farzi means “Fakeness,” The entire Farzi series is based on a fake currency transfer. At the beginning of the series, fans see Sunny struggling to come out from his income inequality situation, but nothing works there.

After so much hard work, he is unable to come up with their lower class situation, then he is very disappointed with his own life and starts finding a way to earn more money.

Suddenly, one day he meets his friend, Firoz, who is associated with many illegal activities involving transferring and making fake money, etc. Sunny immediately strikes an idea and decides to work with his friend Firoz on Counterfeit money.

Also, Sunny faces significant challenging situations in this illegal business from Michael(cop), Mansoor, and a Gangster. So, Farzi season 1 revolves around a complicated situation in which Sunny and his friend Firoz suffer.

After achieving massive success only after releasing the first season, viewers eagerly await to watch season 2, which will take some time to release.

Farzi Season 2 Expected Plot:

As previously discussed, Sunny is very disappointed with the Indian Inequality Income situation and is hardly trying to move out of this inequality system.

Then, he met one of his best friends, Firoz, who is associated with many illegal activities. Still, he is mainly busy making Counterfeit money, also known as False Money.

And, Farzi season 1 is entirely on the challenges and struggles that Sunny and his friend are doing to make false money.

Based on the super exciting end of Farzi season 1, fans are patiently waiting for its upcoming season, hoping that the next season will have a more compelling storyline and more fighting and adventure scenes. But its production team does not reveal further information regarding Farzi season 2.

Farzi Season 2 Release Date:

We all know that Farzi is the first OTT Series for a supercool, Shahid Kapoor, so all Shahid fans are delighted to see him back in the film industry by giving his best work in Farzi. In the first Season of Farzi, they won the heart of their fans.

According to an interview conducted with Farzi’s leading star Shahid Kapoor, he announced that the makers have already started working on Farzi season 2, and it will take a short time to release, yet they do not reveal the date.

Where to Watch Farzi Season 2?

Season 2 of one of the Indian thriller series, named Farzi, will be released on the same platform where the first season was released, that is, on Amazon Prime Video.

FAQs:

Is Farzi Successful?

Farzi is one of the best and most-watched series on the OTT Platform, and it ranks in the 13th position. Also, it has 38 Million views within 45 days of its release.

Will there be more episodes of Farzi in Season 2?

Immediately after Farzi season 1 was released, the actor Shahid Kapoor confirmed there would be a season 2 of Farzi. The project work is ongoing, yet information needs to be shared regarding its episode. But, by seeing the series’ popularity, the chances are high that the Farzi upcoming season will have more episodes.

Farzi Season 2 Trailer:

Farzi stands in the list of one of the top-rated series, as it is named the most-watched series immediately after releasing season 1. Also, fans praise the characters for their excellent work in the Farzi.

All the viewers are eagerly waiting to know more about Farzi season 2 and awaiting its trailer, which is yet to disclose. We hope that the makers will release the trailer date soon, before the end of the year 2023.

Until that, you can rewatch the Farzi season 1 trailer, which links shared above.

Final Words:

“Farzi” is one of the best Indian Thriller series, created by Raj and DK. The leading character of this series is Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of Sunny. The entire Farzi series is related to Sunny’s lifestyle, who is tired of living under India’s complicated income inequality system. He wants to move on from that situation, so he joins an illegal process of making money, also known as Counterfeit Money.

This series got a positive response, and within 45 days only, it became one of the highest watch films on its OTT Platform. So, fans are now excitingly waiting for Farzi season 2 and believe it will bring many new stories and a chance to meet with any unique character in the series.

Hopefully, you like the entire article and get all the necessary information you are looking for. Stay connected with our website to get all the latest updates regarding the series and season.