The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Spoilers, Review, Trailer, and Everything

A darkly comedic and horrifying hit, The Horror of Dolores Roach has captured audiences with its twisty plot and captivating performances. Aaron Mark’s one-woman off-Broadway play and podcast of the same name were turned into a TV show on Amazon Prime Video on July 7, 2023.

The show is about a woman named Dolores Roach, played by Justina Machado. When she returns to her old, run-down neighborhood in Washington Heights, she has to use shocking methods to stay alive. People who watched and reviewed the first season loved how it mixed horror, drama, and dark comedy in shows that were less than 30 minutes long.



Getting a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been praised for handling love, betrayal, murder, and cannibalism while also making social points about things like mass prison, gentrification, and classism. Fans eagerly await news of a second season because the first season ends on a cliffhanger.

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Possible Release date

Currently, Amazon Prime Video has not said when The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 will be available. The cliffhanger finish of the first season has made it possible for the story to continue, but the show’s future depends on how many people watch it and how well it does at the box office. People liked the first season, which is a good sign for the show, but the official go-ahead for a second season has yet to be given.

Based on how often other Amazon shows come out, the second season of “The Horror of Dolores Roach” might come out by the end of 2024 if revived. This estimate is based on how long Amazon takes to renew and release new season shows in the same field. However, since the first show already has a second season, there is a lot of source material to choose from, which could speed up the development process.

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The main character, Dolores, gets out of prison after 16 years for crimes her ex-boyfriend, Dominic, did. When she gets back, her area has changed because of gentrification.

The only place that looks the same is Empanada Loca, a shop run by her old friend Luis. Dolores starts working as a masseuse in the shop’s basement, but when her safety is at risk, she does terrible things to stay alive.

At the end of the first season, Dolores barely avoids being caught by the police, leaving her future unclear. If the show follows the storyline of the podcast, Dolores might end up living in the subway sewers with New York’s homeless people in the second season, where she will likely lose her morals even more as she tries to stay alive.

The show could also go in a different direction, maybe following Dolores’s journey to find forgiveness or her continued fall into darkness, similar to how “Sweeney Todd” was compared in the first season.

Most of the main characters, except for Dolores, died by the end of the first season, so new ones will likely be added in the next. Dolores is expected to be played again by Justina Machado, and Flora, the stage actress who gets caught up in Dolores’ story, could be played again by Jessica Pimentel.

Supporting actors Kita Updike (Nellie) and Jeffery Self (Caleb) may also come back since their characters lived through the end of the first season.

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Cast Members List

Here is the complete list of cast members of The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1.

Justina Machado as Dolores Roach

K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah

Kita Updike as Nellie Morris

Alejandro Hernandez as Luis Batista

Cyndi Lauper as Ruthie

Marc Maron as Gideon Pearlman

Jeffery Self as Caleb Sweetzer

Jessica Pimentel as Flora Frias

Judy Reyes as Marcie

Jean Yoon as Joy

Where Can I Watch The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2?

The Horror of Dolores Roach can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for people interested in the macabre story of Dolores Roach and her fall into darkness. Subscribers can watch the whole first season on this platform, getting lost in the rough world of Washington Heights and the creepy journey of the show’s main character.



Since Amazon Prime Video is the only place where you can get the show, fans who want to catch up on episodes or can’t wait for the second season to come out should make sure they have access to this streaming service. Amazon Prime Video is the best way for fans and strangers alike to watch the scary story of Dolores Roach because it is easy to get to and lets you watch the whole series at once.

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Makers Team

Aaron Mark created the show and turned his original script into an episode. Cinematographers have done a great job of capturing the spirit of the dark and gritty world that Dolores lives in, which makes the story even more powerful.

You could say Dolores has a lot on her plate… @JustinaMachado stars in The Horror of #DoloresRoach coming to @PrimeVideo July 7. pic.twitter.com/rPzxS1L77q — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) June 12, 2023

Executive producers Jason Blum, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Roxann Dawson, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, Justin McGoldrick, Mimi O’Donnell, Dawn Ostroff, and Dara Resnik have been in charge of making this scary story come to life on screen, making sure that every part of the show fits with the story’s haunting vision.

The The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 Review Stream It or Skip It?

Reviews for the first season of “The Horror of Dolores Roach” have been mixed, but most have been good. Critics have said that Justina Machado’s performance is the best part. She gives a character depth and complexity that could have been flat in less skilled hands. Some people like the show’s dark humor and how it handles its scary parts, which together make a unique mix that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.



Many people have called the show a “savory snack of a series,” even though some have said it struggles to find the right balance between fear and comedy. It is a show about love, betrayal, and survival that makes you think about more significant societal problems. You should watch it and think about it.

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Official Trailer Release

As excitement grows for the second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach, fans can’t wait for a trailer that shows how the main character’s dark journey will continue. Trailers are often the first glimpse of how the tone and themes of a show will change with each season.

For a show with such a rich atmosphere, this video will be a crucial sign of what’s to come. There haven’t been many updates on the trailer release yet, but it should happen closer to the show’s return and show some of the new twists and turns in Dolores’s story. Here, we have added an official trailer link of The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2. Check this out!

Final Words

The unique mix of genres and stories in The Horror of Dolores Roach has made an effect that will last. The show’s future is still as unknown as its lead character’s, as fans and critics wait for the news of a second season.

How long Dolores Roach’s scary journey will go on Amazon Prime Video is something that only time will tell. At least until then, the first season shows how well the show can tell a story that is interesting and makes you think.