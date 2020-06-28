The best laptops and tablets of 2020 for dad

This year, the Father’s day It is celebrated on Sunday, June 21 in the United States, and since the coronavirus pandemic is causing shipping delays and inventory shortages, it is recommended that you start dealing with Dad’s gift as soon as possible. Above all, if you are thinking of giving him a new laptop or tablet, products that are usually in short supply because today more people work from home.

With that in mind, here are a few device options that are available for immediate shipping and at a variety of prices. These gift ideas will not only add style to Dad’s tech collection, but also give him some fun.

Apple’s least expensive laptop is still one of the best options for most. The newer model has dropped its starting price back to $ 999 and features an improved Magic Keyboard and twice the storage capacity of its predecessor. Read more.

If your dad prefers Windows, Dell’s small but powerful XPS 13 is still one of our favorite ultraportable computers. This year’s model has a starting price of just over $ 1,000, but the 2019 XPS 13, which is almost as good, starts at $ 900 for the basic version. Whatever your choice, you’ll get a top-notch display, great performance, and over 11 hours of battery life. Read more.

For dads who prefer a large screen to greater mobility, a good option is the 15.6-inch Aspire 5 model from Acer. This thin and light laptop costs from $ 400, but even though it is at the lower end of your price range, it is quite an attractive device, with a good full HD screen and enough ports to keep dad happy at home or on the go. highway. And its top-tier setup, at about $ 740, features discrete graphics that let you edit photos and run some light video games. READ Yubin releases fun party-themed album cover for 'ME TIME'

This two-in-one laptop from Lenovo — that is, the screen rotates 360 degrees to turn the laptop into a tablet — is one of the best in its class in terms of performance, battery life, and features, and includes a stylus. Optical that is stored and loaded in the computer case. However, all that technology is not cheap: the 14-inch C940 model starts at $ 1,049. Its linemate, the 14-inch C740, offers great performance and battery life, but eliminates some of the extra features to lower its base price to $ 800.

Are you and your dad interested in PC games? They’re not the only ones, of course, and that’s a good thing for your pocket. Right now, there are several powerful entry-level gaming laptops available and this HP model is a solid choice. Gaming computers tend to be expensive, but this one has a base price of about $ 730, although if you have the ability to spend a little more, the team reaches its peak with a configuration close to $ 1,000, which offers graphics more advanced and faster discretes, more storage and memory and a high-end Intel Core i7 processor.

Like the MacBook Air, the least expensive iPad in the line is the best choice for most. This model has a Smart Connector that can be connected to a keyboard and is compatible with the Pencil stylus – just like the high-end Pro models. In addition, it also has good performance and a long-lasting battery. If you are looking for a good and versatile tablet, this is the one for you. Read more. READ Token Trading Platform From Russia’s Richest Man Enters Testing Phase