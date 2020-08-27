If you are a movie enthusiast, you probably know that gambling movies are very exciting. Watching James Bond play baccarat or poker against a super-villain gives you an instant adrenaline rush. That excitement cannot be found in any other type of entertainment.

And it’s not just Bond films that can get your blood pumping. There have been lots of other exhilarating gambling movies made too. They showcase the glamour of the world’s best casinos, but also display the tension and excitement that each round of gambling comes with.

If you are a big fan of gambling movies such as these, you will surely want to feel the rush too. If you feel that you can play the roulette as well as James Bond, then you should definitely check the best online gambling sites which can be found at www.roulettesites.org/gambling/india/.

The gambling movies we are going to talk about in this article put you close to the action. However, when you start playing poker, roulette, and blackjack yourself, you will be part of the action. And that’s much better.

Without further ado, here are the 5 most watched gambling movies. They can teach you a thing or two about how gambling works and also give you that gambling adrenaline shot that you are all looking for.

21 (2008)

21 is based on the true story of the famous MIT Blackjack Team. Kevin Spacey stars as a Maths professor who is teaching at MIT University, but is also recruiting super-smart students to be part of his university Blackjack team.

The movie deals with how the strategy of card-counting can improve your chances of winning. Card-counting, when done right, increases your chances of winning at Blackjack up to 100% and minimizes your loses to zero. Counting cards is not illegal, but because it is very dangerous for casinos they don’t allow it at their premises.

Both the real MIT Blackjack team and the one in the movie busted one casino after another before they eventually ran out of steam or were discovered by casinos.

The Gambler (2014)

Before Mark Wahlberg was helping his bear to become a father he stared in one of the best gambling movie remakes in history. In the 2014 version of the movie, Mark Wahlberg portrays a man obsessed with gambling and on a path to self-destruction because of his gambling addiction.

The movie presents the legitimate casino world quite accurately, but also paints a very realistic picture of the gambling underground in the US.

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mississippi Grind is a cautionary tale of how you shouldn’t gamble. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn and both of their characters are constantly seeking the thrill of quick wins.

However, they do this while under the influence of booze, fueled by nicotine, and with no gambling strategy whatsoever. Their Mississippi gambling journey is a real grind for both of them and similar experiences should be avoided.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is a real poker classic staring Steve McQueen. He is a young and cocky poker player who wants to beat the top poker dog known as The Man and played by Edward G. Robinson.

The movie has many twists and turns, characters are trying to exact revenge on each other, but it all builds to the final poker battle between the Cincinnati Kid and The Man. And that scene should be taught in poker school.

Rounders (1998)

What the Cincinnati Kid was for the 1960s Rounders was for the 1990s. It is a poker classic that stars Matt Damon and Edward Norton. They are friends who are up to their ears in debt and need quick winnings to pay it off.

Fortunately, they are very good at poker. As with the Cincinnati Kid, Rounders also culminates with an epic poker stand-off in which Matt Damon’s character lures his opponent to go all-in before beating him with a nut straight.

Conclusion: Gambling is a great topic for good movies

In conclusion, the 5 most watched films listed here all focus on different aspects of gambling. Some deal with the strategies you can utilize to win, while others put more focus on the rivalries between the players.

However, there is one thing that all of these movies have in common. They all show viewers that gambling is an intrinsic part of human nature and that the rush of high-stakes games cannot be compared to anything else out there.