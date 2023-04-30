Tekken 8 Release Date, Character List, Storyline, Gameplay, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Who doesn’t like to play graphically advanced video games? Probably everyone has played games at least once in their life. And as technology and AI take over the world, playing games against computers is becoming even harder. Over the past two decades, we as gamers have seen many changes, be it graphics, CGI, productions, or the gaming concept. Thousands of games have been released, and some have already become the best of the century. God of War, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto V are some of them.

Today we will discuss one of the most compelling and highly anticipated games, ‘Tekken 8.’. You can relate to this article if you have ever played an earlier version of Tekken. But for those who have recently discovered this wonderful game, you will also get all the details simply yet effectively.

In this game blog post, you will get a brief intro about Tekken 8, its release date, gameplay, characters, and trailer updates, so without spending time on the introductory section, let’s start with the first and foremost question…

What is Tekken 8?

Tetsu no ken, a.k.a. Tekken, is a Japanese media company that works to provide a series of fighting video games. Tekken was initially created and developed by the popular Japanese multinational video game company ‘Bandai Namco Entertainment.’

It's time to set aside old grudges for the greater good.

Lars springs into action in #TEKKEN8! Join the official TEKKEN server 👉 https://t.co/gATAxqkHiF pic.twitter.com/vMYJtdDCIX — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) March 21, 2023

In addition, Seiichi Ishii, a Japanese game designer and the developer, came up with the idea to build a Tekken franchise. It was in 1994 when Namco released the first installment of the Tekken fighting game for the PlayStation. And, as of now, seven major series are available online.

Will There Be an Upcoming Part of Tekken 8?

Takken 8 will be the next major installment in the long-drawn fighting game series. After the release of Tekken 7 in 2015, fans are expecting the next installment of the series. It’s been more than seven years since we, as a gamer, didn’t receive our beloved Tekken 8.

According to some sources, the game developers and media companies plan to drop Tekken 8 by the end of this year. Let’s hope for the best, and we see the updated version of the Tekken video game with more advanced levels and graphics.

Tekken 8 Release Date

If you have spent your childhood playing fighting video games like Tekken, then you may incline towards the gameplay and characters of the Tekken video games. Many fans have been waiting for the latest release of Tekken 8 since 2016-16, but unfortunately, our hands are empty even today. When writing this blog, no official release date is available for the Tekken 8.

Still, there is a high chance that Tekken 8 may release at the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024. On the other hand, we will also see some new characters, gameplay, and features in Tekken 8, that will take our gaming experience to the next level.

Tekken 8 Gameplay

Tekken 8 is a forthcoming fighting game created and developed by the renowned Japanese video game company Bandai Namco. Katsuhiro Harada is the director of the Tekken franchise. In an interview, Katsuhiro Harada stated that the eight installments of Tekken will come with more aggressiveness and rage among the characters. He further stated that Tekken 8 would also feature a new Heat Guage System.

The storyline revolves around the King of Iron Fist tournament events, where players can control many characters to win and get the company. On the counter side, the game follows more enhanced hand-to-hand combat with the rivals. The combat includes throws, escapes, blocks, defense mechanisms, and ground fighting.

Apart from the above, Tekken 8 will also include stage destruction and characters’ reactions to the various surroundings. In that manner, the game will not only focus on the levels, fightings, and combat attacks, but it will also give a complete movie-like experience to the gamer.

Further ahead, the game also consists of highly skilled characters in hand-to-hand combat and fighting. In the following section, we have included the list of characters, trailer releases, and platforms that will support the upcoming installment of the Tekken franchise.

Tekken 8 Character List

Here, we have provided a list of characters in Tekken 8.

Jack -8

Asuka Kazama

Lars Alexandersson

Paul Phoenix

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

Leroy Smith

Ling Xiaoyu

Nina Williams

Marshall Law

Devil Jin

King II

Apart from the characters mentioned above, there will likely be some new characters to be revealed when the game is finally available for the players. So have patience and practice the latest release version of the Tekken video game to improve your skills.

Tekken 8 Platforms

Even if no official release date is available for the upcoming installment of Tekken 8, still, we can say that Tekken 8 will release on more compatible platforms like Xbox Series, PC, and PS5.

For fans with outdated versions of PlayStation, it is the right time to switch to an advanced version. Because the developers have stated the earlier devices may not handle the war frame’s power, it may hinder the overall user experience.

Tekken 8 Trailer

Teasers and trailers can consider as the blurred face of a movie, series, or game that will release in the future. The teaser for Tekken 8 was released at EVO, in which we can see the more muscular and well-designed lead character, Kazuya Mishima.

Moreover, after a few months of the teaser, we were also served with the full-fledged trailer of Tekken 8. Here, the trailer itself has confirmed that the Tekken 8 will be the next big thing in the history of the Tekken franchise. On the other hand, we have also seen clips of father and son with the familiar environment and gaming mechanics.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all about the Tekken 8 release dates, gameplay, characters, and trailer release updates. If you have been playing this game for so long, you may know the gameplay and environment of this highly aggressive game. Many fans from all around the globe are eagerly waiting for the upcoming installment of the Tekken franchise.

However, if you have not played the earlier versions or have left the game for so long, you should start playing the game as and when you get free time. It will improve your fighting skills and understanding of the difficulties while smashing down an opponent.

Lastly, not everyone can wait for the latest release of the Tekken video game; if you have waited so long, you will be awarded the best outcome. If and when the game developers and media company confirm the release date for Tekken 8, we will update you with the latest information. So keep refreshing this article regularly to know further details about the Tekken 8. You can also write your suggestions, opinions, or thoughts in the comment section, and stay tuned to our website for more articles like this.