Dead to Me Season 3 Release date: When is it coming to Netflix? 

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: When is it coming to Netflix?

The question that seems to be on everybody’s lips is: when is the long-awaited final season of the critically acclaimed series Dead to Me premiering on Netflix? Unfortunately, it seems like we are going to have to keep waiting. As it now, there is no confirmed release date for the series. Early news from Variety stated that the final season would be arriving on Netflix in the fall of 2022. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of this.

Dead to Me is a Netflix Original dark comedy series that revolves around the friendship between two women who are bonded by secrets. The pair met through a tragic twist of fate that blossoms into a beautiful bond. The story thus far has been explored in two seasons and is now setting the stage for its conclusion.

The creator of the show, Liz Feldman, had plotted out how to wrap up the show while working on the second season. So, rest assured, Jen and Judy’s story has a decisive ending in mind. Feldman has stated that she always intended for the show’s story to be concisely told within a few seasons.

When is the premiere of Season 3 of Dead to Me?

While there is no official premiere date for the final season, it has been stated that the last episodes will hit Netflix in fall 2022, so we expect the episodes to air between September 23rd and December 21st of this year. This was reported on the same day that showrunner Liz Feldman announced her new show, No Good Deed. So, fans of Feldman’s work have that to look forward to as well.

Feldman had announced on Twitter when Netflix had given the third season the green light. CBS Studios planned to start shooting in January 2021, but the pandemic had delayed the scheduling. Eventually, filming began in May 2021 and was expected to conclude by the following August.

The production of the show was interrupted as the pandemic interfered with filming. It was halted for a while when Christina Applegate (who plays Jen) divulged her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Filming then resumed in early 2022 due to surging cases of COVID-19 before that.

On April 26th, 2022, Feldman took to Instagram to confirm that filming of the third season had ended. She posted a picture of a production chair with the ‘Dead to Me’ logo and captioned it with a confirmation of the completion of shooting for the finale.

How many episodes will Dead to Me Season 3 have?

There has not yet been an official episode count. However, considering previous seasons, we can speculate that this final installment will follow in the footsteps of Season 1 and 2 and also have 10 episodes.

What to expect from Dead to Me Season 3?

Beware of spoilers ahead! Let us recap from where the show left off.

Season 2 ended with a crash, literally. James Marsden’s Ben had rammed into a vehicle with Jen and Judy (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini respectively) inside. The episode then cut to black, leaving us on a massive cliffhanger. While they were both shown to have survived the crash, the extent of their injuries is unclear and may even prove fatal for one of them.

While it may seem improbable, a swift departure from either Applegate or Cardellini could prove to be the jumpstart the show could use to maintain its momentum. Aside from potential death, Ben’s empty bottle could likely get him in trouble for the hit-and-run. This could allow the show to focus on Ben’s character development.

There’s also the letter that Jen wrote to Judy but was discovered by Charlie. How will the truth affect him and their family? Season 3 will be dealing with the aftermath of that revelation as well. It is also possible that Season 3 will shed some light on Steve’s connection to the Greek mafia. With Steve’s money laundering providing enough fuel for a backstory, the season could delve into more illegal activity in Jen and Judy’s lives or the introduction of mafia-related blackmail. Season 3 may introduce us to some new prominent figures as well.

What will happen to Jen in Dead to Me Season 3?

Jen was ready to face the music and confessed to murdering Steve to Perez. With the letter in Charlie’s hands, the confession of the murder to Perez, and the incriminating evidence on Steve’s body, many paths could lead to Jen getting arrested. Her fate remains uncertain as she was also a victim of the hit-and-run.

Who will be returning for Season 3?

The BFF duo Jen and Judy (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, respectively) will definitely be returning for the grand finale. James Marsden, who initially played Steve in Season 1, will reprise his role as Steve’s identical brother Ben.

Jen’s children Charlie and Henry will be reprised by Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler. The series regulars who will back include detectives Ana Perez (Diana Maria Riva) and Nick Prager (Brandon Scott), along with Karen (Suzy Nakamura). Chief Howard Hastings (Jere Burns) may return if the Greek mob comes into play next season.

The rest of the cast includes Christopher (Max Jenkins), Jen’s mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim). Judy’s mother, Eleanor (Katey Sagal), may also make an appearance. Michelle (Natalie Morales) may also make a comeback.

Since the release of Season 3 will imminently be arriving in a few months, you may want to consider rewatching the first two seasons of the show as a quick recap. The show is available to stream on Netflix. Happy watching!