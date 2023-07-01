Higan Eruthyll Release Date, Characters, Coupon, Gameplay, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

If you are fond of playing video games on your PC or mobile, then you may know about one of the most awaited projects of Higan Eruthyll. Today, we will discuss one of the most highly anticipated 3D mobile games, Higan Eruthyll.

BILIBILI HK Limited, a giant Chinese company, created and developed the game. It includes real-time strategy, superpowers, high-end technologies, and magic. Many gamers also like to watch anime series, and for them, what can be the most beautiful thing other than Higan: Eruthyll? It is the perfect blend of 3D anime characters and strategy formulation gaming.

In this gaming blog post, we will see the whole concept of the Higan Eruthyll game, including release dates, characters, features, trailer, and everything you are looking for.

What is Higan Eruthyll?

In a large sphere of online gaming and graphically infused visuals, Higan Eruthyll is considered one of the most promising games. The project was initiated by BILIBILI company as an in-house development and creation.

Higan Eruthyll includes the best quality visuals, a futuristic planet with great magical skills of the characters, combat systems, and top-notch hero collection mechanics. Here, players jump into a world that is as fascinating as a futuristic world.

A vintage-art system and a perfect combination of futuristic technology, magic, and great visuals inspire the game. The game also features high fantasy aesthetics and a pinch of cyberpunk style. In the following sections, we have added information about when you will get the Higan Eruthyll.

Higan Eruthyll 2023 Release Date

The Higan Erythyll was released on April 6, 2023, and players have already started their journey to Ertuthyll planet. The game is compatible with both operating systems. However, the company has initially announced that Higan Eruthyll will launch a soft version in a few selected countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

This game is a new-age RPG-based game that includes real-time combat mechanics and strategy-making systems. Since the makers announced the official release date for Higan Eruthyll, fans have been waiting for the game. However, they have decided to launch a Beta version.

Higan Eruthyll Characters and Voice Actors

The storyline and characters are an integral part of any movie or game; especially the characters are the most important component of the game.

Global Launch- Apr. 6th

Pre-download: https://t.co/LCeA9CRnzC

The theme song is brought to you by the Limited Collab Troupe formed by 4 members of #NIJISANJI_EN. Special thanks to the girls!

Follow us, like, and retweet to win An iPhone 14, a PS5, and five 50$ Amazon gift card. pic.twitter.com/bXO32goRi4 — Higan: Eruthyll (@HiganEruthyll) April 4, 2023

Similarly, Higan Eruthyll features some of the best and most iconic characters that build the game from the bottom.

In this section, we have provided a list of voice actors who gave their voices to the marvelous characters from the Higan Eruthyll game. In addition to that, we have also highlighted the stars for respective characters.

Here, stars will describe the overall probability of being summoned in descending order. It means if a character has 1 star, it has a 79% probability of being summoned, 2 stars for 19%, and 3 stars for a 2% probability. However, they are also categorized in the alphabet, like, S-Tier, A-Tier, and B-Tier.

Abby Espiritu as Media – 3 Star

Natalie Hitzel as Gyldan – 3 Star

Abby Espirity as Eluya – 3 Star

Xanthe Huynh as Rooco – 2 Star

Linsay Rousseau as Kueen – 2 Star

Suzie Yeung as Follett – 2 Star

Natalie Hoover as Armand – 2 Star

Arianna Ratner as Mommel – 1 Star

Suzie Yeung as Isa – 1 Star

Higan Eruthyll Coupon

Once you start playing Higan Eruthyll, there is no way to return. The characters’ supernatural powers, combat skills, and the futuristic world often compel the players to play the game.

If you have been playing Higan Eruthyll for a while and looking to grab some new rewards, here is the list of all the codes that will help you to get the best possible rewards. However, remember that the codes expire; you can not redeem them after a certain time. The codes are as below:

TIMAEUSS – Long Lasting Giftboxes, 30,000 Credits, and 10x Heartbeat Giftboxes

HEgachagaming – 20,000 plus Credits, 300x Standard Dubriostals, 2x Fine Wit Potion.

VARSHE46 – Material Boxes, 10x Fine Wit Potion, and Intermediate Selected Material Boxes.

Higan Eruthyll Gameplay

BILIBILI’s latest release, Higan Eruthyll, is an Anime-like 3D game that combines real-time strategy, magic, and high-end futuristic technology. The game travels between the real world and the fantasy planet. Here, players must fulfill tasks such as face-offs against the fantasy world and save people.

The game is designed so that no matter what, if you are a pro player or have just started, it will guide you throughout the game. High-voltage battles and technology will give you all the experience of a next-level game.

Higan Eruthyll Device Requirements

Till now, you have all the information about the Higan Eruthyll game. But what if your device is outdated or doesn’t support the game? So, to eliminate the problem, we have addressed the minimum requirements for your devices.

Android Device:

Android system – 7.0 or above

Space – Minimum 2GB RAM

Processor – Snapdragon 625 / Exynos 7884 / Helio P35 / Kirin 9000

Apple Device:



Devices – iPhone 8 and above ( recommended iPhone 12 ), iPad 5, iPad 10, iPad mini.

Space – Minimum 4 GB

【Limited Beta Over】

Dear Directors,

The Limited Beta has now run its course🥳!

Thank you for the support and feedback, which is always the fuel for us moving forward🫶.

We can't wait to meet you again in the upcoming official launch!

Pre-register today: https://t.co/R8U7UJwSyd pic.twitter.com/I0bI6A25br — Higan: Eruthyll (@HiganEruthyll) December 14, 2022

Higan Eruthyll Latest Updates 2023

If you are a fan of 3D real-time video games and looking for an amazing game, then Higan Eruthyll can be your one-stop shop. Higan Eruthyll is a 3D real-time game that provides a wide range of combat RPG gaming experiences.



Here the gaming plot develops around a fantastical world, Planet Eruthyll,. With the help of advanced gaming features, players can use numerous tactics with follow instructions to play the game. Higan Eruthyll also provides combat systems and built-in designs to provide a memorable experience to gamers. Also, a well-written gaming storyline fascinates the gamers’ community to play even more levels.

FAQs

What Is BILIBILI?

BILIBILI HK Limited is a video game-sharing and development website based in Shanghai, China. The same company released the Higan Eruthyll game on April 6, 2023.

What Is Higan Eruthyll Game?

Higan Eruthyll is a 3D real-time strategy-based game with a vintage art style and the perfect fusion of magic, technology, and the future.

When Will Higan Eruthyll Release?

Higan Eruthyll was released on April 6, 2023. Previously it was released in Singapore, Canada, and Malaysia.

Higan Eruthyll Trailer Release

The Higan Eruthyll was already released on April 6, 2023. However, game developers released the pre-registration trailer before releasing the official game online.

The trailer featured 2D animated cutscenes and a fantastic fantasy world where players battle enemies and try to save people from them. Further ahead, you can also visit the official YouTube channel of Higan Eruthyll. Official sites, Instagram, and Twitter accounts are also available besides YouTube.

To get updated with the latest information about the Higan Eruthyll, you should frequently check the official social media handles of the game. For your convenience, here we have added the Higan Eruthyll game trailer.

Final Thoughts

So that’s the end of the Higan Eruthyll game’s blog post. Here, you have seen the Higan Eruthyll release date, characters, voice-over artists list, device requirements, trailer updates, and everything in a concise manner. The game is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated 3D games. It has fans from around the globe, and when it was in the pre-release era, fans started speculating about the release date and the game’s features.

Higan Eruthyll has genuinely created a buzz not only in Asia but all around the globe. Players can’t control playing the game since it includes strategy planning, highly advanced technology, combat skills, a futuristic planet, and many characters with diverse strengths. We hope you have read this gaming blog post to the end and it has helped you enhance your knowledge about The Higan Eruthyll game. Keep checking this article regularly. We will add the latest information about the game.