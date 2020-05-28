Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 For Marketing Officer Vacancies at tmbnet.in:

In a recent Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020, the bank is offering Marketing Officer vacancies at official portal tmbnet.in. A total number of jobs is not available but, the TMB is inviting applicants for various state wise posts.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Name of the Region Various State Vise Posts Name Marketing Officer Vacancies No. of Vacancies Variours Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Salem, Thoothukudi, Thiruchirapalli Madurai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru Pay Scale For Manager Posts: (Scale II):- Basic pay Rs. 31,705/- with DA presently Rs. 15,155/-

For Senior Manager Posts: (Scale III):- Basic pay Rs.42,020/- with DA presently Rs. 20,086/- Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website tmbnet.in

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment Notification 2020:

For Marketing Officer posts, interested candidates can apply through the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s official portal tmbnet.in. Below are all the essential details regarding Education, Experience, Age and much more. Read all these details before applying to the official portal.

To know more about any essential criteria, applicants should download the official Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 notification tmbnet.in and read it. Candidates are advised to complete all the application procedures before the last date.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Details:

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Marketing Officer Posts State – District Wise Vacancies: Gujarat: Ahmedabad – Karnataka: Bengaluru – Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli – Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram – Total No. of Vacancies –

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be less than 35 years as on 30th June 2020 to apply for Marketing Officer posts. Also, those who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have their Chartered Accountant degree through a government recognized institute or university. For more details, refer to the official notification tmbnet.in and get details.

Experience:

Applicants should have minimum three years or more experience in Banking/ FIs/ Foreign/ Reputed Investment Bank. They should be into Corporate Proposals, Project Appraisal/ Risk Management/ Treasury/ Foreign Exchange, etc.

Registration Fees:

There is no registration fee to apply for the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020. Everyone who is interested may apply soon for this recruitment notification.

Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their pay scale as per Scale-II or III, and if there are any excellent performance candidates, then they will come under Scale III cadre. Different scale offers different salary as well as other payments and allowances from the bank.

Pay Scale:

For Manager Posts: (Scale II) –

Candidates shall receive their Basic pay of 31,705/- rupees along with applicable DA which is presently 15,155/- rupees. Also, they will receive other payments.

For Senior Manager Posts: (Scale III) –

The candidate shall receive their Basic pay of 42,020/- rupees along with application DA which is presently 20,086/- rupees. Just like Manager posts, they shall also receive other payments.

To know more regarding other wages for applicants, refer to the official notification tmbnet.in. It has description including all the payments which they will get.

Selection Procedures:

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank officials shall conduct several selection procedures. The primary purpose for doing such is to select most eligible candidates for the vacancies. Based on individual performances, they will choose aspirants.

There will be Personal Interview, and as per that, candidates shall select. Each of the aspirants should perform well into the procedure.

More details regarding the interview such as Venue, Date, Time, Required Documents, etc. shall release soon via bank’s official portal tmbnet.in.

Job Location:

As mentioned above, there are various states in which vacancies are available. Hence selected candidates will get posting into any State of our country. Later on, after all the selection procedures are over, qualified ones shall receive their job allotment letters.

Important Dates:

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment Important Dates Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Last date – Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address :

The General Manager,

Human Resources Development Department,

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.Head Office,

#57, V.E.Road,

Thoothukudi:628 002

Steps To Apply for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Recruitment 2020:

First, visit the bank’s official portal. tmbnet.in Go to the careers section. Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions from it. After that, go to the Apply Online link. Start filling the form. Enter all required details. Enter Education, Personal etc. details as mentioned in it. Complete all the procedures. At last, apply. Get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.tmbnet.in