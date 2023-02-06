Sistas Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Sistas is an American television series. It has received a mixed response from the audience. It has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Sistas is full of comedy, drama, romance, and thriller. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 4:

Sistas follows the story of a group of single black females from various walks of life and they bond over their one common thread – Why am I single?

The series Sistas was created by Tyler Perry. It stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee Hayslett.

The first season of the series Sistas contains 25 episodes titled Pilot, Mixed Signal, A Woman With No Soul, New Stories, One Day at a Time, No Judgement, Boy Bye, Old Faithful, Acceptance, Revelations, The Sister Circle, and All I Got.

It also includes In Front of Me, To Be Free, Too Much Glass, The Firm, The Trojan Horse, Bugaboo, Give Me the Night, A Chance to Love, From The Balcony, The Yellow Dress, Home For a Queen, A Bad Feeling, and The Long Road.

The second season of the series Sistas contains 22 episodes titled The Lonely Road, High Crimes, It’s All About Pacing, Trying To Stay Open, Up In Flames, That Look, Complications, Moving On, When I Get Home, The Encounter, The Hot Stove, and Thinking of You.

It also includes Let It Be, Just for Me, A Tough Decision, Missing What You Never Had, Addicted, When it’s Midnight, Severing All Ties, Catch Fade, Where the Heart Is, and In the Shadows.

The third season of the series Sistas contains 22 episodes titled When You’re Confused, Acting Normal, The Gift of Goodbye, Just a Talk, Being a Boy, The Chase, Protecting Myself, Little White Lies, Complicated Situations, Run Tell That, Unlock It, and The Dollar Store.

It also includes Water Under the Bridge, One Word Answers, Unknown Caller, At Seven, Burning Taboo, From A Woman, The Wild Card, We Got Time, Curve Balls, and A Woman’s Work.

Maybe Sistas Season 4 will contain 22 episodes. The series Sistas was executively produced by Tyler Perry, Michelle Sneed, and Mark E. Swinton.

The length of each episode of the series Sistas ranges around 42 minutes. It was made under Tyler Perry Studios. The series Sistas was written and directed by Tyler Perry. It has arrived on BET.

Is Sistas Season 4 Happening?

Yes, Sistas Season 4 is happening. The series Sistas was renewed for the fourth season in October 2021.

BET has renewed the series Sistas for the fourth season on 20th October 2021. So, the fourth season of the series Sistas will soon be released.

The series Sistas was renewed for the second season on 12th May 2020 by BET. The series Sistas was renewed for the third season on 19th January 2021 by BET.

Maybe BET will soon renew the series Sistas for the fifth season, because the final season of the series Sistas is not announced yet. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s check the cast of the fourth season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 4 Cast:

See the expected cast of Sistas Season 4 below.

KJ Smith as Andrea – Andi – Barnes Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott Mignon Von as Daniella – Danni – King Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders DeVale Ellis as Zac Taylor Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice Webb Kevin Walton as Aaron Carter Anthony Dalton as Calvin Rodney Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson Trinity Whiteside as Preston Horace Crystal-Lee Naomi as Jasmine Borders Angela Beyince as Pam Michael King as Don Bellamy Madison McKinley as Fawn Carter Keena Ferguson as Leslie Davenport Tobias Truvillion as Morris Hollis Shari Belafonte as Lisa Mott Sean Poolman as Paris Chris Warren as Hayden Skyh Alvester Black as Jacobi

Let’s talk about the review of the third season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 3 Review:

Sistas Season 3 got mixed reviews from critics. It seems that Sistas Season 4 will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the third season of the series Sistas, we have seen that Andi searches himself in the middle of Fatima as well as Karen, who both want Zac.

Later, Zac helps a passenger retrieve an item that she left on a plane, as well as the trip that she provides him could be life changing.

After that, the investment of Zac pays off in a big way, Danni starts to find how to move past her toxic relationship cycles.

Later, Andi has a sudden change of heart just after another one of the antics of Gary strikes home. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that Sistas Season 4 will start where the third season left off. If we get any update about the story of the fourth season of the series Sistas, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the fourth season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 4 Release Date:

Sistas Season 4 will be released on 5th January 2022. The fourth season of the series Sistas will be released on BET.

The first season of the series Sistas was aired from 23rd October 2019 to 29th April 2020 on BET. The second season of the series Sistas was aired from 14th October 2020 to 31st March 2021 on BET.

The third season of the series Sistas was aired from 9th June 2021 to 22nd December 2021 on BET. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 4 Trailer:

Let’s watch Sistas Season 4 Trailer Breakdown. Watch it below.

