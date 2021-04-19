Shershaah Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a biographical war action drama movie. The meaning of the name of the movie is The Lionheart. The filming of the film Shershaah was started in May 2019, and it was ended on 12th January 2020; the remaining two days shoot was ended on 22nd October 2020.

The film Shershaah was shot in various beautiful locations of India such as Chandigarh, Leh, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kashmir, Dharamshala, Madhya Pradesh, Kargil, Manali, and Palampur.

Shershaah:

The story of the upcoming film Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra. It is a biopic of him. Captain Vikram Batra is an Indian Army Officer.

Captain Vikram Batra also received an award – the Param Vir Chakra for his actions in the 1999 Kargil War. Let’s discuss the release date of the film Shershaah.

Shershaah Release Date:

The film Shershaah was about to release on 3rd July 2020, but the release date was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film Shershaah will be released on 2nd July 2021. Vishnuvardhan directed the film Shershaah. Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi produced it.

Sandeep Srivastava wrote the film Shershaah. Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the music in the film Shershaah.

Kamaljeet Negi did the cinematography, and A. Sreekar Prasad edited it. The film Shershaah was made under Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. Let’s see the cast of the film Shershaah.

Shershaah Cast:

Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra – Vishal Batra – Double Role Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema Raj Arjun as Subedaar Raghunath Singh Jaaved Jaffrey as Major Ashraf Ali Shiv Panditt Manmeet Kaur as Mona Himmanshoo A. Malhotra as Rajeev Ankita Goraya as Nutan Batra Rakesh Dubey as Major Vijay Bhaskar Pawan Chopra as G. L. Batra Mir Sarwar as Hyder Shataf Figar as Yogesh Kumar Joshi

The trailer of the upcoming film Shershaah is not released yet.

The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!@SidMalhotra @advani_kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @b_shabbir @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/g1yLdoFFSY — SherShaah (@SherShaahFilm) February 20, 2021

