Thalaivi Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

The upcoming film Thalaivi is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa. She was a chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and she served six times.

The film Thalaivi is a biography of J. Jayalalithaa. The film Thalaivi will be released in three languages; Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The shooting of the film Thalaivi was started on 10th November 2019 and was ended in December 2020.

The film Thalaivi will be released on 23rd April 2021. The film Thalaivi consists of three soundtracks titled Chali Chali, Mazhai Mazhai, and Ilaa Ilaa. Saindhavi Prakash sang all three songs, and all were labeled under T-Series.

G V. Prakash Kumar composed the album. The first song Chali Chali is in the Hindi language, and it was written by Irshad Kamil; the second song Mazhai Mazhai is in the Tamil language, and it was written by Madhan Karky, and the last song is in the Telugu language, and it was written by Sira Sri.

The film Thalaivi was made under Zee Studios, Vibri Media, Karma Media and Entertainment, Gothic Entertainment, and Spirit Films. Zee Studios will distribute it. The running time of the film Thalaivi is 130 minutes.

The cast of the film Thalaivi includes Kangana Ranaut as J. Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran, Nassar as M. Karunanidhi, Bhagyashree as Sandhya, Samuthirakani as R. M. Veerappan – Tamil language, Raj Arjun as R. M. Veerappan – Hindi language, Madhu Bala as V. N. Janaki Ramachandran, Shanmugarajan, Thambi Ramaiah, Poorna as V. K. Sasikala, Bharath Reddy, and Vidya Pradeep.

A. L. Vijay directed the film Thalaivi. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shailesh R Singh, and Brinda Prasad produced it. K.V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote the film Thalaivi. Madhan Karky wrote the Tamil version and Rajat Arora wrote the Hindi version of the film Thalaivi.

Vishal Vittal did the cinematography of the film Thalaivi. Anthony and Ballu Saluja edited it. The film Thalaivi was about to release on 26th June 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Thalaivi.

