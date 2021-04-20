Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update.

Julie and the Phantoms is a musical comedy-drama tv series. The OTT platform Netflix has not renewed the season Julie and the Phantoms for the second season.

It seems that Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 will soon announce because Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 got very positive reviews from the critics. Let’s see what happens next.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2:

The series Julie and the Phantoms have received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series is based on a teenage girl named Julie who likes to play music.

The series Julie and the Phantoms follow her life. She finds that her passion is life and music. She discovers that with The Phantoms.

The Phantoms are the high-concept band of teen boys. They are not following their passion for music for the last 25 years. Julie helps them to become a great band which they never thought to become.

The series Julie and the Phantoms include much inspiration, and it is worth watching. We recommend you to watch the series Julie and the Phantoms Season 1, which is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

It seems that Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 will include the continuation of the story of Julie and the Phantoms Season 1. So, it is better to watch Season 1 first and then watch the upcoming Julie and the Phantoms Season 2.

There is no official announcement about Julie and the Phantoms Season 2, but it will soon be done. Let’s see the expected cast of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Cast:

Madison Reyes as Julie Molina Charlie Gillespie as Luke Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex Jeremy Shada as Reggie Jadah Marie as Flynn Sacha Carlson as Nick Savannah May as Carrie Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb Covington Carlos Ponce as Ray Molina Sonny Bustamante as Carlos Molina Alison Araya as Aunt Victoria Marci T. House as Mrs. Harrison Booboo Stewart as Willie

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Release Date:

There is no official update about the exact release date of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 because the series is not renewed by Netflix for its second season yet.

If we get any update about Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 release date, we will mention it here.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 was released on 10th September 2020 on Netflix. It consists of nine episodes. Maybe Season 2 will also include nine episodes.

The shooting of Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 was started on 17th September 2019 and was completed on 14th December 2019.

Dan Cross and David Hoge created the series Julie and the Phantoms. The series is based on the Brazilian tv series named Julie e os Fantasmas by Paula Knudsen, Fabio Danesi, and Tiago Mello.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Julie and the Phantoms Season 1.

