Radhe Shyam Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a romantic drama film. The film Radhe Shyam was launched on 5th September 2018. The film Radhe Shyam was shot in various locations such as Hyderabad, Georgia, and Italy.

The filming of the film Radhe Shyam was started on 6th October 2018. Let’s get the details about the film Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam:

The story of the film Radhe Shyam includes romance and drama. It was set in the 1970s in Europe.

The film Radhe Shyam was written and directed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseedha produced the film Radhe Shyam.

Justin Prabhakaran gave the background score in the film Radhe Shyam. Manoj Paramahamsa did the cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao completed the editing of the film Radhe Shyam.

The film Radhe Shyam was made under UV Creations and T-Series. AA Films distributed the film Radhe Shyam. The budget of the film Radhe Shyam is 350 Crores INR. Mithoon – Manan Bhardwaj gave the Hindi soundtracks in the film Radhe Shyam, and Justin Prabhakaran gave the Telugu soundtracks in the film Radhe Shyam.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam Release Date:

The film Radhe Shyam will be released on 30th July 2021. The film Radhe Shyam will be released in various languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Let’s see the cast of the film Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam Cast:

Prabhas as Vikramaditya Pooja Hegde as Prerana Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa Sachin Khedekar Priyadarshi Bhagyashree Murali Sharma Kunaal Roy Kapur Sathyan Sasha Chettri

Radhe Shyam Trailer:

The official trailer of the film Radhe Shyam is not launched yet. But the teaser announcement of the film Radhe Shyam was released on 6th February 2021 by T-Series. Let’s watch it below.

