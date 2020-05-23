Sarkari Naukri-Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Here for 8 Graduates to Post Graduates and Diplomas, Sarkari Naukri, Apply soon

Sarkari Result 2020, Sarkari Naukri Results in 2020, Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020, RRB NTPC Exam Date Latest Update: Coronavirus Kovid-19 pandemic outbreaks have affected people across the country. During this time people are in their homes and are also using this time differently in different ways. Work from home to online education options are being used well. We request youths to also choose similar options for preparing for government jobs and continue the study. Because of the Covid-19, many departments have also started online interviews, in which the recruitment process is being carried forward through applications like Zoom, WhatsApp and Skype. Keeping in mind the changed rules in Lockdown 4.0, many government departments have also applied for various posts. Here you can see the post, total vacancies, last date of application, process, salary, and necessary information.

Western Railway (Western Railway, WR) has sought applications for the posts of Paramedical Staff and Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO / Specialists). Candidates joining the recruitment will not have to give a written test, only the selection will be done on the basis of the interview. Contract Medical Practitioners’ posts will be recruited on a 3-month contract. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Western Railway wr.indianrailways.gov.in.