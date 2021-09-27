Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Riverdale is an American television series. The series Riverdale includes crime, drama, and mystery. It has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Riverdale got 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s talk about the fifth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 5:

The series Riverdale follows the story of Archie and his gang. At the time when navigating the troubled waters of school, family, and romance, Archie and his gang become entangled in the dark Riverdale mysteries.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacada created the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale stars K. J. Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart.

The series Riverdale is based on Characters by Archie Comics. The series Riverdale was executively produced by Jon Goldwater, Greg Berlanti, Michael Grassi, Sarah Schechter, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

J. B. Moranville produced the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale was made under Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, Archie Comics, and CBS Studios. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Riverdale.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Let’s see the review of the series Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 Review:

In episode 17 of the series Riverdale Season 5, we have seen that Hiram talks with Chad and gives a chance in order to kill Archie but he fails. Hiram gives a chance with Veronica’s divorce looming.

Veronica gets all the things in the divorce and that is the reason why Chad can avoid a murder charge. At the same time, Kevin leaves the ministry, as well as an explosion at the mines, tests the relationship of Cheryl with her faith.

Veronica threatens Hiram for causing the explosion at the mines as well as leaves Archie as well as Eric’s lives in jeopardy.

Later, the two survive, and after that, Veronica spares him. After that, Chad tries to attack Veronica at the Pembrooke, but later, she kills him.

On the other side, Betty and Jughead find that a group of inbred Blossoms has been living in the forest for two generations along with Old man Dreyfus as well as th captured trucker being among them.

Later, the body of Lynette Fields also gets found and later stolen from the morgue. The student of Toni runs away after coming out to her family, and it leads Jughead and Betty’s investigation to come to a head with the situation of Toni.

After that, the trio survey the junkyard along with Fangs as well as Tabitha and later finds the group of Moth Men and a shed where victims were being held.

After that, Old Man Dreyfus agrees to the murders and later tells Betty where the body of Polly is. Alice and Betty visit the junkyard and, after that, confirm it is her.

Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 5 Cast:

See the cast of the series Riverdale Season 5 below.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge Casey Cott as Kevin Keller Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date:

The series Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 will be released on 29th September 2021 on The CW. Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 will be released on 6th October 2021.

The series Riverdale Season 5 was started airing on 20th January 2021. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 5 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Riverdale Season 5 below. It was released on 7th January 2021 by Netflix Asia. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.