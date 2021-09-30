Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

When it comes to psychological thrillers, there’s always a mention of David Fincher, director of the famous movie Gone Girl. From him comes the Mindhunter, a psychological crime thriller television show based on the true-crime book by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas titled Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. The show explores the psychology of serial killers and their methodology.

Mindhunter Season 3 story

There’s a thread on Reddit which predicts which criminals would start in season 3. The list includes Green River killer, Butcher Baker, Milwaukee Cannibal, and several more names. But according to the previous two seasons, the theme of the show will be the same, which includes various new killers with modus operandi and their own storyline.

Mindhunter Season Release Date

The Mindhunter season 3 is a highly anticipated show, and the release date was pushed forward by Netflix last year in October 2020, and no further information has been mentioned. There has been no release date information regarding the release date. But it can be Announced by September 2021. What we are entirely sure of is that season 3 is coming soon.

Mindhunter Season 3 Cast

The Mindhunter season 3 will include fundamental cast members Holden (Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), Debbie Mitford (Hannah Gross), Wendy Carr (Anna Torv ), Robert Shepard (Cotter Smith), Nancy Tench (Stacey Roca), Ted Gunn (Michael Cerveris) and many other members. Apart from them, we might get to see some new faces in season 3 as the release date comes nearer.

Since many of us are waiting for season 3, we can either rewatch the seasons, and people who haven’t watched the previous seasons should definitely give it as a watch as it is filled with a psychological serial killer.