Lupin Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Lupin is a French television series. The series Lupin is full of action, crime, drama, mystery, and thriller. It has received a great response from the audience.

The series Lupin got 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Lupin.

Lupin Season 3:

The series Lupin is inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupin who is a gentleman thief Assane Diop tries to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a rich family.

The series Lupin was created by George Kay. It stars Omar Sy, Herve Pierre, Ludivine Sagnier, Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab.

The series Lupin is based on a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise named Arsene Lupin by Maurice Leblanc.

The series Lupin was written by George Kay, Maurice Leblanc, Francois Uzan, Florent Meyer, Tigran Rosine, Marie Roussin, Anne Cisse, Eliane Montane, and Sumerah Srivastav.

It was directed by Louis Leterrier, Hugo Gelin, Ludovic Bernard, and Marcela Said. The first part of the series Lupin includes a total of five episodes titled Le Collier de la reine, L’Illusion, Le Commissaire Dumont, Volte-face, and Etretat.

The second part of the series Lupin also includes a total of five episodes. We expect that the third part of the series Lupin will also include a total of five episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Lupin was produced by Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck, and Martin Jaubert. The length of each episode of the series Lupin ranges from 40 to 52 minutes.

It was made under Gaumont Television. Netflix distributed the series Lupin. The series Lupin has arrived on Netflix.

The series Lupin has received many awards including the African-American Film Critics Association Award, Edinburgh TV Award, Location Managers Guild International Award, Rose d’Or Award, and Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema.

It was nominated for Black Reel Awards for Television, Television Critics Association Awards, Gotham Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

Let's see if the third season of the series Lupin has been announced or canceled.

Lupin Season 3: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, Lupin Season 3 has been officially announced. The third part of the series Lupin will soon be released on Netflix.

Recently, the series Lupin was renewed for a third part by Netflix. So, it is confirmed that Lupin Part 3 will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

On 18th November 2021, Omar Sy and Netflix announced that filming of the third part of the series Lupin was underway in Paris. Let’s see what happens next.

On 18th November 2021, Omar Sy and Netflix announced that filming of the third part of the series Lupin was underway in Paris.

Lupin Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of Lupin Season 3 below.

Omar Sy as Assane Diop Mamadou Haidara as young Assane Diop Ludivine Sagnier as Claire Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini Lea Bonneau as young Juliette Pellegrini Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini Herve Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel Adrian Valli de Villebonne as young Benjamin Ferel Fargass Assande as Babakar Diop Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont Johann Dionnet as young Gabriel Dumont Etan Simon as Raoul Anne Benoit as Fabienne Beriot Adama Niane as Leonard Kone Nicolas Wanczycki as Pascal Oblet Stefan Crepon as Philippe Courbet

Let's see the review of the second season of the series Lupin.

Lupin Season 2 Review:

Lupin Season 2 got good reviews from critics. It seems that Lupin Season 3 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series Lupin, we have seen that Assane gets smuggled into the theater, and at the time when the music begins, Assane sneaks into Hubert’s private box, and later holds him at knifepoint and also forces him to confess to all his crimes against the Diop family.

Assane gets chased through the theater but somehow manages to get on stage, and there he openly accuses Hubert of all of his crimes and also including stealing from the foundation.

After that, he succeeds in evading the police as well as sends Youssef a recording of his confession to Hubert. Soon after stealing a speedboat, Assane tries to arrange a conciliatory meeting with Claire as well as Raoul on a nearby bridge.

Later, he says sorry for his actions and also tells them that he has to stay away only for their safety. When the police approach, he runs off into the night.

Maybe the story of the second part of the series Lupin will be continued in the third part of the series Lupin. There is no update about the story of the third part of the series Lupin.

There is no update about the story of the third part of the series Lupin.

Lupin Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Lupin Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

We can expect the third part of the series Lupin in late 2022 or early 2023. It will be released on Netflix.

The first part of the series Lupin was released on 8th January 2021 on Netflix. The second part of the series Lupin was released on 11th June 2021 on Netflix.

The first part of the series Lupin was released on 8th January 2021 on Netflix. The second part of the series Lupin was released on 11th June 2021 on Netflix.

Lupin Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of Lupin Season 3 hasn’t arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Lupin. It was released on 2nd December 2020 by Netflix. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Lupin?

You can watch the series Lupin on Netflix. All two parts of the series Lupin are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix and the third part will soon be released on the same platform Netflix.

Is Lupin Worth Watching?

The series Lupin includes a story that is full of crime and drama. It is an amazing story. It has received a great response from the audience. The series Lupin is worth watching. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Lupin is a French series. It got a great response from the audience. The series Lupin was watched by seventy million households in its first month.

Also, the series Lupin becomes the most-watched non-English series on Netflix at the time.

The first season of the series Lupin includes two parts and each part includes five episodes. At the start of the second part of the series Lupin, we have seen that Youssef informs Claire as well as Assane that he saw Raoul struggling with Leonard in a parking lot, and also that the two drove away.

Later, Claire blames Assane for the kidnapping. After that, Youssef, aware that Assane is the man he tries to find, also offers to help him chase Leonard down, as well as the two steal a car and soon give chase.

On the other hand, remaining in Etretat, Claire tries to contact the local police but soon gets upset by their dispassionate response as well as makes a decision to attempt to discover Raoul herself.

