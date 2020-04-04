NEWS

‘Rick And Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness To Pen ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel For Disney/Marvel

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read
Ant-Man And The Wasp

Jeff Loveness, who has written for exhibits together with Rick and Morty, Miracle Employees and Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!, has signed on to write down the screenplay for the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, which has Peyton Reed returning to direct.

Franchise stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp are also anticipated to return.

No phrase on when the movie will go into manufacturing, and the studio has but to announce an official launch date. Earlier immediately, Disney/Marvel unveiled new dates for upcoming Marvel movies, having to push again its slate because of theater closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, each directed by Reed, collectively grossed greater than $1.1 billion worldwide.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.