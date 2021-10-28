Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Raised by Wolves is an American sci-fi and drama tv series. The series Raised by Wolves has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Raised by Wolves.

Raised by Wolves Season 2:

The series Raised by Wolves is full of drama, fantasy, and sci-fi. In the series Raised by Wolves, Androids gets tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet.

The series Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski. It stars Travis Fimmel, Abubakar Salim, and Amanda Collin.

The series Raised by Wolves was executively produced by Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, Adam Kolbrenner, and Jordan Sheehan. Jon Kuyper produced the series Raised by Wolves.

The running time of each episode of the series Raised by Wolves varies from 42 to 55 minutes. The series Raised by Wolves was made under Film Afrika, Lit Entertainment, Shadycat Productions, and Scott Free Productions. WarnerMedia Direct distributed the series Raised by Wolves.

The first season of the series Raised by Wolves includes a total of ten episodes titled Raised by Wolves, Pentagram, Virtual Faith, Nature’s Course, Infected Memory, Lost Paradise, Faces, Mass, Umbilical, and The Beginning.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Raised by Wolves. We expect that the second season of the series Raised by Wolves will also include a total of ten episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Raised by Wolves, we will add it here.

It was written by Aaron Guzikowski, Heather Bellson, Don Jon, Karen Campbell, and Sinead Daly. It was directed by Ridley Scott, Luke Scott, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Alex Gabassi, and James Hawes.

Raised by Wolves Season 2: Announced or Not?

Yes, the series Raised by Wolves was officially announced by HBO Max. It was announced just after the premiere of the first season of the series Raised by Wolves.

The series Raised by Wolves was renewed for the second season shortly after its premiere. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the second season of the series Raised by Wolves will receive a positive response from the audience.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Raised by Wolves.

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Raised by Wolves Season 2 below.

Amanda Collin as Mother/Lamia Abubakar Salim as Father Winta McGrath as Campion Travis Fimmel as Marcus/Caleb Niamh Algar as Sue/Mary Jordan Loughran as Tempest Ethan Hazzard as Hunter Felix Jamieson as Paul Aasiya Shah as Holly Ivy Wong as Vita Matias Varela as Lucius Peter Christoffersen as Cleaver Selina Jones as Grandmother Morgan Santo as Vrille James Harkness as Tamerlane Kim Engelbrecht as Decima Jennifer Saayeng as Nerva Cosmo Jarvis as Campion Sturges

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Raised by Wolves.

Raised by Wolves Season 1 Review:

Raised by Wolves Season 1 has received a great response from the audience. At the end of the first season of the series Raised by Wolves, we have seen that Father, Mother, Sue, and the Children search for a more habitable place for the baby of the Mother.

After that, Paul continues to hear a voice like the one that drove Marcus insane, and it reveals to him that Marcus, as well as Sue, are imposters, and because of that, Paul shoots Sue.

Later, Mother finally gives birth as well as discovers it is not a humanoid but a leech-like flying snake. After that, she gets disappointed and acknowledges her pregnancy didn’t have anything to do with the programming of the creator but by infection.

Father and Mother discover that there were humans on the planet as well as suspect that the creatures they have been hunting are developed humans that were somehow introduced to Kepler-22b.

On the other side, a deranged Marcus kills a scouting team of Atheists as an Atheist ship arrives. After that, Mother and Father try to suicide with the snake-like baby in order to protect their human children.

However, they later crash on another side of the planet in what seems to be the Tropical Zone of the planet; the fast-growing snake baby escapes as well as flies away.

It seems that the second season of the series Raised by Wolves will start where it is left in the first season of the series Raised by Wolves. So, the story will be continued.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Raised by Wolves, we will add it here. Let’s check the release date of the second season of the series Raised by Wolves.

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Raised by Wolves Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

Our next mission is chartered. #RaisedByWolvesMax will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/C2gvC0WPfm — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) September 17, 2020

We expect that the second season of the series Raised by Wolves will be released somewhere in 2022 on HBO Max.

The first season of the series Raised by Wolves was aired from 3rd September 2020 to 1st October 2020. It was released on HBO Max.

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Raised by Wolves Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Raised by Wolves. It was released by HBO Max on 5th August 2020.

