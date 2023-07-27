Sintonia Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Sintonia is a Brazilian teen drama series mainly created and directed by Kondzilla and two other creators, Felipe Braga and Guilherme Quintella. The series of all three seasons were successfully released, and the third one was released on 13th July 2022; then, the makers also declared the renewal news for Sintonia Season 4, which will too be going to be released on 25th of July 2023.

Thus, many audiences still need to keep calm about season 4. In this article, we will discuss all vital information about Sintonia Season 4, including the IMDb rating that is 6.8 out of 10

Now, let’s start the discussion of our article by knowing the exact release date of Sintonia Season 4.

Sintonia Season 4 Release Date:

And, specifically, about its upcoming seasons. We all know that Sintonia gets much love from three constant seasons, and the third one was released on 13th July 2022. Since, from them, we all are waiting to know the maker’s plan for season 4.

And, here we have good news for all Sintonia’s fans: the production work of season 4 mainly ends, and the exact release date for the Sintonia Season 4 is 25th July 2023. Thus, be ready to rewatch one of your favorite seasons with new twists and suspense.

Sintonia Series Storyline Overview:

The central focus of the entire series is on three best friends, Rita, Doni, and Nando, who have been together since childhood. As the series progresses, we have shown how these three friends are struggling to succeed in their life, specifically to achieve their dream.

In other words, it is all about dreaming of high life, even though it is out of set standards. And the makers created it in a more fantastic way, which always grabs the attention of their viewers at some point, so the viewers can’t control themselves to watch another episode instantly.

Sintonia Season 4 Expected Storyline:

As previously discussed, we are still determining exact information about the Sintonia season 4s plot. However, based on all three seasons, one thing is clear: season 4 of the series follows the same story where Season 3 ends.

It again focuses on the three best friends’ life stories, Doni, Nando, and Rita, who face many challenges to make their dreams come true. And as the season proceeds, all three’s situations will be more complex and challenging.

But, still, to know the exact plot, you guys have to wait till the 25th of July, 2023

Sintonia Season 4 Cast Members:

Like you guys, I am also excited to know the confirmed list of the cast members, but the creators have still made suspense for the same, as they have yet to share any information about who will be in the Sintonia Season 4.

However, we assume that most of Sintonia’s cast members will be as exact as its previous season. So the following is the expected list of cast members who will again be ready to break the series’ records.

Christian Malheiros as Luiz Fernando “Nando” Silva

Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita

Jottapê as Donizete “Doni” Santana da Costa

Vinícius de Oliveira as Éder

MC M10 as Formiga

Julia Yamaguchi as Scheyla

Leilah Moreno as MC Dondoka

Danielle Olímpia as Cacau

Rosana Maris as Jussara

Jefferson Silvério as Rivaldinho

Fabrício Araújo as Juninho

MC Kekel as himself

Júlio Silvério as Jaspion

Felipe Vidal as Stephano

Dani Russo as Herself

Fernanda Viacava as Sueli

Vanderlei Bernardino as Mr. Chico

Martha Meola as Lucrécia

Sintonia is back! Season 4 premieres July 25 pic.twitter.com/bncq64KQIF — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2023

Apart from the list mentioned above, there is a rare chance of introducing any new cast member for Sintonia Season 4.

Sintonia Season 4 List of Episodes:

Well, for now, guys, we are not having any exact information about Sintonia’s plot, but the thing is, Sintonia’s previous three seasons have six episodes in it. So similar to that, Sintonia’s Season 4 may also have been the sixth episode.

Yet, we cannot share any other exact information until any final news about Sintonia’s upcoming season. But, the below-mentioned are the list of all the Season 3s list of episodes, which guides the audience about all the episode’s plot.

Episode 01: “As Life Begins”

Episode 02: “Alias: Formigao”

Episode 03: “He Who Protects Me Never Sleeps”

Episode 04: “God and Ideas”

Episode 05: “Escape Route”

Episode 06: “The Beginning of the End”

Sintonia Season 4 Production Team:

Sintonia is one of the Brazilian Teen drama series created by three known creators, Guilherme Quintella, Felipe Braga, and the KondZilla, who also direct the series along with Johnny Araujo. Also, Duda Da Almeida, Thays Berbe, and Guilherme Quintella are the writer’s team of the Sintonia series.

Besides this, Sintonia has an excellent producer and executive producers team, including Felipe Braga, Alice Braga, and Rita Moraes. Plus, the entire cinematography for the series is given by Lito Mendes Da Rocha and Felipe Hermine.

BORA COMEMORAR! NETFLIX CONFIRMOU A 2º TEMPORADA! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/OBxfZ056mC — Sintonia Netflix (@netflixsintonia) January 25, 2020

Losbragas is the only production company the Sintonia series is associated with. Until now, the creators have successfully released 18 episodes, and many more, with 36-55 minutes duration.

Apart from this, the Sintonia series still has many helping hands who have given their 100% effort to make it successful, like the editors, music composers, and more.



Where to Watch Sintonia Season 4?

We all know that the production work of Sintonia Season 4 is ongoing and has mostly ended. So, the audiences who cannot control themselves from letting know the new updates can keep their constant touch with the official site of the series and their official platform, Netflix.

And. if you have missed out on watching any episodes, check your Netflix Streaming platform and search for the particular episodes, as all 18 episodes were already available on Netflix.

Sintonia Season 4 Trailer:

Finally, guys, your long-awaited moment is over now because here we have Sintonia Season 4s first glimpse in the form of its teaser, which was released on 11th April 2023, and the link for the same is also given below.

The Teaser- Trailer of the Sintonia series is of one minute and fifty-five seconds, by seeing which you will get some basic idea about the entire Season 4.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers; now we hope you have all the vital and latest information about Sintonia Season 4, including its release date, storyline, cast members, etc. Undoubtedly the show makers Felipe Braga and Guilherme Quintella have given their best to provide such quality content. So finally, hold your breaths and have patients watch the Sintonia Season 4. Thus, keep yourself ready to watch your favorite series again with Season 4, released by 25th July 2023.

Hopefully, the readers get every update they are looking for for the particular season after reading this entire article