Animal Kingdom Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Animal Kingdom is an American television series. The series Animal Kingdom has received a great response from the audience.

The series Animal Kingdom includes crime-drama, serial drama, and family drama. The series Animal Kingdom was renewed for the sixth season in January 2021.

The sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will be the final season of the series Animal Kingdom. So, we expect that the story of the series Animal Kingdom will be completed in the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

The sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will arrive on TNT. The series Animal Kingdom is also available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Animal Kingdom Season 6:

The series Animal Kingdom is full of crime and drama. There is an amazing story in this series Animal Kingdom. The series Animal Kingdom has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Animal Kingdom follows the story of a Southern California family. Their lifestyle gets fueled by their criminal activities.

The series Animal Kingdom was nominated for Saturn Awards in 2018. The second season of the series Animal Kingdom was confirmed in July 2016.

The third season of the series Animal Kingdom was confirmed in July 2017. The fourth season of the series Animal Kingdom was confirmed in July 2018.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom was confirmed in July 2019. The sixth and final season of the series Animal Kingdom was confirmed in January 2021.

Five seasons of the series Animal Kingdom arrived on TNT, and the sixth one will also arrive on TNT. The crime-drama series Animal Kingdom is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

It seems that the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. There is no update about the cast of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

It seems that the main cast of the series Animal Kingdom will come back in the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom. If we get any update about the cast of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom, we will update it here.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom was premiered on 11th July 2021. The series Animal Kingdom is based on an Australian neo-noir crime drama film named Animal Kingdom by David Michod. It was released in 2010.

The series Animal Kingdom was developed by Jonathan Lisco. The production of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom was started on 6th March 2021. The expected completion date of the production of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom is not revealed yet.

The series Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Daniella Alonso, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra, Sohvi Rodriguez, Leila George, Jon Beavers, and Rigo Sanchez.

Atticus Ross and Claudia Sarna composed the theme music of the series Animal Kingdom. Alexis and Sam are the composers in the series Animal Kingdom.

Five seasons of the series Animal Kingdom are already released, and the sixth one will soon be released. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

The first season of the series Animal Kingdom contains a total of 10 episodes and the remaining four seasons of the series Animal Kingdom contains 13 episodes each. So, we expect that the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will contain a total of 13 episodes.

The series Animal Kingdom was executively produced by Liz Watts, David Michod, Eliza Clark, Andrew Stearn, Jonathan Lisco, John Wells, Etan Frankel, and Christopher Chulack.

The series Animal Kingdom was produced by Jinny Howe, Andrew Stearn, Llewellyn Wells, and Terri Murphy. The series Animal Kingdom was shot in Oceanside, California, and Los Angeles, California.

Loren S. Yaconelli, Daniel Moder, and Anthony Vietro did the editing of the series Animal Kingdom. The series Animal Kingdom was edited by Mark Strand, Mark C. Baldwin, Lizzy Calhoun, Sue Blainey, Mark Hartzell, Ian S. Tan, Jo Francis, Padraic McKinley, Jeffrey M. Werner, Michael H. Friedlander, Chetin Chabuk, and Russell Denove.

No announcement has been made about the plot of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom. We expect that the story of the series Animal Kingdom will be continued in the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

Brett McKenzie, Lindsey Moran, Elizabeth Cummings, Jacqueline Glynn, and Josh Lusby gave the art direction of the series Animal Kingdom.

The production of the series Animal Kingdom was managed by Eric Wylie, Tyler Furtado, Alan Brent Connell, John Scherer, Robert Scott, and Thu Pham.

The length of each episode of the series Animal Kingdom varies between 45 to 55 minutes. The series Animal Kingdom was made under John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Horizon Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Animal Kingdom.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom is currently airing on TNT, and the sixth one will soon be aired on the same platform TNT.

The first season of the series Animal Kingdom includes a total of 10 episodes titled Pilot, We Don’t Hurt People, Stay Close – Stick Together, Dead to Me, Flesh Is Weak, Child Care, Goddamn Animals, Man In, Judas Kiss, and What Have You Done.

It was written by Jonathan Lisco, Eliza Clark, Etan Frankel, Megan Martin, and John Wells. It was directed by John Wells, Christopher Chulack, Karen Gaviola, Regina King, Tim Southam, and Larry Teng.

The second season of the series Animal Kingdom includes a total of 13 episodes titled Eat What You Kill, Karma, Bleed for It, Broken Boards, Forgive Us Our Trespasses, Cry Havoc, Dig, Grace, Custody, Treasure, The Leopard, You Will Be Gutted, and Betrayal.

It was written by Jonathan Lisco, Eliza Clark, Megan Martin, Etan Frankel, T.J. Brady, Rasheed Newson, and John Wells. It was directed by Christopher Chulack, Thomas Carter, J. Michael Muro, Emmy Rossum, Laura Innes, Larry Teng, David Rodriguez, Cherie Nowlan, Gary Goldman, Josef Wladyka, Michael Morris, and John Wells.

The third season of the series Animal Kingdom includes a total of 13 episodes titled The Killing, In the Red, The Center Will Hold, Wolves, Prey, Broke from the Box, Low Man, Incoming, Libertad, Off the Tit, Jackpot, Homecoming, and The Hyenas.

It was written by John Wells, Eliza Clark, Daniele Nathanson, Bradley Paul, Addison McQuigg, and Matt Kester. It was directed by John Wells, David Rodriguez, Alex Zakrzewski, James Hanlon, Megan Griffiths, Mark Strand, Cherie Nowlan, Nick Copus, Larry Teng, Shawn Hatosy, and Chris Chulack.

The fourth season of the series Animal Kingdom includes a total of 13 episodes titled Janine, Angela, Man Vs. Rock, Tank, Reap, Into the Black, Know Thy Enemy, Ambo, SHTF, Exit Strategy, Julia, Ghosts, and Smurf.

It was written by Eliza Clark, Daniele Nathanson, Bradley Paul, Addison McQuigg, Matt Kester, Bill Balas, and Vanessa Baden Kelly. It was directed by John Wells, Solvan Naim, Megan Griffiths, Cherie Nowlan, Loren Yaconelli, Laura Belsey, David Rodriguez, Janice Cook, Nick Copus, and Shawn Hatosy.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom includes a total of 13 episodes titled Red Handed, What Remains, Freeride, Power, Family Business, Home Sweet Home, Splinter, Gladiators, Let It Ride, Relentless, Trust The Process, Loose Ends, and Launch.

It was written by Daniele Nathanson, Bill Balas, Bradley Paul, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Vanessa Baden Kelly, Matt Kester, Carla Frankenbach, and Heath Corson. It was directed by Nick Copus, Mark Strand, John Wells, Batan Silva, etc.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom is currently airing. In that, we have seen that the aftermath of the death of the Smurf starts to weigh on the Codys at the time when they discover her entire estate, it includes their home also.

It will be transferred to Pamela in the next six months. Pope begins to unravel. Pope starts it after discovering Angela has not reported to her parole officer in a few weeks and, after that, frantically tries to put the ashes of Smurf to rest by himself.

At the starting of the 1980s, Smurf joins with Pam again. Pam suggests she to build a serious plan for the future and try to give up her reckless ways; at the party, Smurf tries to get into a heated confrontation with a drug dealer before gets removed by Pam.

In the present, J tries to look for ways to keep the family business afloat and tries to convince Frankie in order to give him access to a fence.

Pete Trujillo also apporches him. Pete Trujillo offers him a lead for a job. The job is to find the location of a crashed cargo plane which filled with money and drugs.

On the other side, Deran is now regretting for not leaving the country with Adrian, and later, it results in burning clothes as well as the pictures of them in a rage; also, the DEA handler of Adrian believes that Deran has killed Adrian, and after that, warns that he will come after the Codys because of that.

J talks with Craig and Deran along with the plane job in that they both agree on the condition that Pope is included in this.

In the plane job, the personal issues start. At that time, Deran finds that he is involved with a couple, at where, he tries to exhibit aggressive behavior that is similar to his treatment of Adrian.

After that, Craig tries to convince Renn in order to stop the deal of drugs out of their house; at the same time, Pope is continuously worrying those around him in his perplexed state.

At the starting of the 1980s, Smurf tries to contact with Jake and Manny for the first time since the death of Colin, it convinces them to assist her in robbing Pam, who is the drug dealer and he had introduced her to, Pam gets furious after getting word of the theft and tries to kick Smurf out.

Later, she makes the decision to make her way to Oceanside. In the present, the plane job doesn’t run as its planned, and because of that, no cash is discovered, and the Codys may evade armed pursuers after tries to fleeing along with the big amount of cocaine; on the other side, Craig and Deran storm out of the house after finding that J had made the deal in order to have Pete move the drugs and tried to set up his own businesses with the stolen money from Smurf.

In the end, Pope watches the recording of himself and tries to dump the ashes of Smurf into the pool, he is wandering around the house before trying to make his way to her bedroom, and after that, he curls up on the empty bed.

After that, a schism creates between the Codys in the after results of the plane job. In that, Deran tries to assert himself as the captain of the family over J by saying that the drugs have to be hidden outside the house and tries to complete access to the businesses and assets of J.

Craig later confronts Frankie because of her stake in future jobs and, after that, implores her in order to stop the deal with J.

After that, Pope gets arrested and also admitted to the hospital because he gets found wandering in a fugue state.

At the starting of the 1980s, Smurf is living along with Julia, Manny, Pope, and Jake. They are living in a trailer park in Oceanside, and later, after smash and grab of an ATM with local connections’ help, the group makes the decision to stay in town and try to explore other opportunities.

In the present, J discovers that Deran wants to shut him out from the deal along with Pete and makes the decision to offload the drugs at a loss instead of hiding them at his bowling alley.

Deran tries to show up at the house of Pam and gets few answers on the significance of the relationship between her and Smurf.

But at that time, Pam tries to hint at an opportunity for the future jobs. Pam does that in exchange for parts of the estate.

Later, Pope goes to the empty space. There, the trailer of Smurf once was and starts to go back to the house; there, he gets angry and recounts J’s shooting of Smurf, laments it as something that should not have happened.

After that, Deran gets visited by the former DEA handler of Adrian, who tries to pass him in order to make the deal, and suggests that Adrian will get bored; he goes back from Southeast Asia and gets arrested otherwise.

There are a total of nine episodes are remaining to be aired. The fifth episode of the series Animal Kingdom Season 5 will be released on 8th August 2021.

The date of the release of the last episode of the series Animal Kingdom Season 5 is not released yet. The sixth episode titled Home Sweet Home will be aired on 15th August 2021, the seventh episode titled Splinter will be aired on 22nd August 2021, and the eighth episode titled Gladiators will be aired on 29th August 2021.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Animal Kingdom Season 6 below.

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew – Pope – Cody Ben Robson as Craig Cody Jake Weary as Deran Cody Finn Cole as Joshua – J – Cody Ellen Barkin as Janine – Smurf – Cody Molly Gordon as Nicky Carolina Guerra as Lucy Aamya Deva Keroles as Lena Spencer Treat Clark as Adrian Dolan Scott Speedman as Barry – Baz – Blackwell Christina Ochoa as Renn Randall Sohvi Rodriguez as Mia Trujillo Leila George as Janine Dichen Lachman as Frankie Jon Beavers as Jake Rigo Sanchez as Manny Reynaldo Gallegos as Pete Trujillo Emily Deschanel as Angela Scarlett Abinante as Julia Houston Towe as Young Andrew Jen London as Amy Grant Harvey as Colin Yuly Mireles as Tina Trujillo David DeSantos as Dennis Livengood Daniella Alonso as Catherine Gil Birmingham as Detective Pearce C. Thomas Howell as Paul Joseph Julian Soria as Marco Laura San Giacomo as Morgan Wilson Lucca De Oliveira as Lou Denis Leary as Billy Ellen Wroe as Alexa Anderson Damon Erik Williams as Linc Matthew Fahey as Colby Nicki Micheaux as Det. Sandra Yates Dorian Missick as Patrick Fischer Milana Jackson as Pam Eddie Ramos as Tupi Heart Hayes as Kai Alex Meraz as Javier Kelli Berglund as Olivia Jack Conley as Jake Karina Logue as Gia Michael Bowen as Vin James Remar as Detective Andre Bernardo Badillo as Deek Cody Callahan as Tommy Cynthia Rodriguez as Daniella Garcia

Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Release Date:

The release date of the series Animal Kingdom Season 6 is not revealed yet. We expect that the release date of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will soon be revealed.

If we get any update about the release date of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom, we will update it here. The sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom will arrive on TNT as well as on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Animal Kingdom was aired between 14th June 2016 to 9th August 2016. The second season of the series Animal Kingdom was aired between 30th May 2017 to 29th August 2017.

The third season of the series Animal Kingdom was aired between 29th May 2018 to 21st August 2018. The fourth season of the series Animal Kingdom was aired between 28th May 2019 to 20th August 2019.

The fifth season of the series Animal Kingdom was aired on 11th July 2021, and it is currently airing. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Trailer:

