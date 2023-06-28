The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date, Plot, Cast Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Who doesn’t like to watch action-crime drama series, especially when the storyline includes a great combination of thriller and suspense? If you’re a fan of action-crime dramas, let me introduce you to The Blacklist series. American screenwriter Jon Bokenkamp created the series. Jon is popularly known for his exceptional contribution to the screenplays for fantastic shows like Taking Lives and The Call. He also wrote The Blacklist’s extended version, ‘The Blacklist: Redemption.’



The success of The Blacklist series defines the efforts and dedication of all the cast and crew members. And probably for that reason, the show has been released over the past decades. The Blacklist Season 1 was aired on NBC networks on September 23, 2013, and after that, the showrunners have never looked back. Besides the release dates, The Blacklist performed so well on global platforms. The show has achieved 8.0 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform.

This article will provide all the information about The Blacklist Season 10 release dates, cast members list, and trailer updates. Read this article till the end to get further details on The Blacklist Season 10.

The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date

The Blacklist is the complete package of crime, action, and suspense. In 2013, the writer, Jon Bokenkamp, decided to launch the first season of The Blacklist on NBC on September 23, 2013. The storyline follows Raymond Reddington, a former intelligence officer.

Back-to-back success and warm audience responses helped the makers create several seasons. We are fortunate to see up to the tenth installment of The Blacklist Season. Recently, the makers released the tenth and final block of The Blacklist on February 26, 2023.

The Blacklist Season 10 Brief Summary – Spoilers Ahead

The Blacklist storyline revolves around a former intelligence officer, Raymond Reddington (James Spader), and his commitment to uncovering the truth about the FBI’s most wanted criminals. On the other hand, the United States government is unaware of the terrorist and criminal existence.



In the first instance, Raymond, a.k.a ‘Red.’ surrenders himself to Harold Cooper, an FBI assistant director. If the FBI accepts his two conditions, Red agrees to provide him with all the valuable knowledge and inside information about the criminals. Red needs legal immunity against violation of laws and demands cooperation with FBI criminal profiler Elizabeth Keen.

As the story progresses, Raymond starts supporting the FBI in tracking down various criminals. The trio has already prepared a list of the ten most wanted criminals and terrorists, and the list was named ‘The Blacklist.’ in the first episode, Harold successfully captured a Serbian criminal. After relying on the Red’s information, Elizabeth Keen, a.k.a. Liz, started brainstorming about the real identity and the connection between her and Raymond.

The similar storylines and struggles of Liz continued up to the eighth season. Since Liz was searching for Red’s hidden motive and the blacklist, she was shot dead by Red at the end of the season. Yet, the plot never discusses Red’s real identity and relationship with Liz.

In the previous season, we saw the deal with Red, and the FBI was put down on a halt, and following Liz’s assassination, Red moved to another country. But destiny took a turn, and he had to return to help Harold Cooper nullify global criminals.

The Blacklist Season 10 Cast

Here, we have added the cast list for The Blacklist Season 10.

James Spader as Raymond

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Megan Boone as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen

Susan Blommaert as Mr. Kaplan

Aida Turturro as Heddie Hawkins

Laura Sohn as Alina Park

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma

Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi

Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik

Lotte Verbeek as Katarina Rostova

Teddy Coluca as Teddy Brimley

Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

Genson Blimline as Morgan

Where To Watch The Blacklist Season 10?

Jon Bokenkamp’s crime thriller series is considered one of the most successful crime drama series. The storyline involves various drama, action, suspense, and twists. It’s been almost ten years since the first season was aired on the NBC network.

Recently, the showrunners have dropped the tenth and final season of The Blacklist series. On that note, if you haven’t enjoyed the earlier seasons of The Blacklist, you can stream it on various OTT platforms. All the seasons are available on Netflix, Vudu, Apple TV, Redbox, and Prime Video.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode List

In this section, we have provided the episode list for The Blacklist Season 10.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 01 – ‘The Night Owl’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 02 – ‘The Whaler’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 03 – ‘The Four Guns’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 04 – ‘The Hyena’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 05 – ‘The Dockery Affair’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 06 – ‘Dr. Laken Perillos Conclusion’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 07 – ‘The Freelancer Part 2.’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 08 – ‘The Troll Farmer Part 2.’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 09 – ‘The Troll Farmer Part 3.’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 – ‘The Postman’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11 – ‘The Man In The Hat’

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12 – ‘Dr. Michael Abani’

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Blacklist Season 10?

Now, nine seasons are available on various online platforms, and the tenth installment of The Blacklist is currently running on NBC Networks. If we look at the previous trends, many seasons have been released with around 22 episodes. The same goes with The Blacklist Season 10. There will be a total of twenty-two episodes in the tenth season.

However, the length of the season depends upon various factors, such as the length of the storyline, cast members, productions, etc.

The Blacklist Season 10 Production Team

Continuing with the tenth season of The Blacklist series is not easy, especially when several action crime dramas are freely available online. Still, versatile screenwriters, experienced directors, and talented star cats make it possible to release season after season with the same enthusiasm.

The Blacklist is one such television series released almost every year since 2013, and the fans always look for the latest updates about the series. Jon Bokenkamp created The Blacklist series. Moreover, executive producers like John Davis, James Spader, John Fox, John Eisendrath, etc., helped the show to surpass higher levels.

The Show was also praised for its exceptional cinematography, which was done by experienced cinematographers such as Eric Moynier, Frank Prinzi, Arthur Albert, Sadde Mustafa, and more.

The Blacklist Season 10 Awards and Achievements

Undoubtedly, The Blacklist is one of the highly anticipated crime-action dramas. Recently, the show received immense love and respect from the audience and critics, and in return, it has been nominated for various awards.

In addition to that, The Blacklist show was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance (2015), Screen Actors Guild Awards (2016), and The Primetime Emmy Awards (2020 and 2022). The Blacklist series deserves more awards and recognition than it received till now.

The Blacklist Season 10 Latest Updates 2023

Finally, the wait is over, and makers have dropped the tenth installment of one of the highly anticipated drama series. like the previous releases, the tenth installment of The Blacklist also comes with a lot of action, drama, suspense, and thriller. audience have enjoyed the earlier nine seasons, and now it’s time to binge-watch the tenth season of the Blacklist action drama series.

Undoubtedly, the show has received a good response from the audience and reviewers, and that’s why many fans are waiting for the forthcoming season of The Blacklist drama series. But as of now, makers have not shared anything about The Blacklist Season 11. so, for now, fans have ten seasons of this masterpiece to watch all day long.

The Blacklist Season 10 Trailer Release

After watching all the previous seasons of the thriller crime drama series, The Blacklist, it seems like Raymond Reddinton’s final season is on the way to giving unforgettable memories. Click on the below link to watch The Blacklist Season 10 trailer.

Final Thoughts

The Blacklist is worth watching crime drama series. The constant thriller, crime, action, and chemistry between the show’s characters will compel you to watch the whole season of The Blacklist. Unfortunately, if you haven’t enjoyed the previous seasons of The Blacklist, you can stream it on various OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Vudu, Redbox, Peacock, etc.

Lastly, check our website for the latest information about various seasons. Whenever we get authentic information about The Blacklist Season 10, we will add them here. Don’t forget to comment down your thoughts and opinions on The Blacklist series.