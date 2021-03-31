Radhe Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

In the film Radhe, we will see the story after the successful take down of the dangerous gangster Gani Bhai. It was done by ACP Rajveer Shikawat or Radhe.

Now, the rich man of the town is secretly doing an illegal things. We will see that how ACP Rajveer Sikhawat or Radhe will take down that man.

The cast members of the film Radhe include Salman Khan as Radhe, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev, and Arjun Kanungo.

It is the main cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Radhe. Prabhu Deva directed itl Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan, and Nikhil Namit produced it.

A. C. Mugil and Vijay Maurya did the screenplay. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara gave the background score in the film Radhe.

Sajid-Wajid, Devi Sri Prasad, and Himesh Reshammiya gave the songs in the film Radhe. Ayananka Bose and Ritesh Soni completed the cinematography and editing of the film Radhe, respectively.

The film Radhe was made under Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, and Salman Khan Films. Zee Studios distributed it. It will be released on 13th May 2021.

Radhe is an action film. The film Radhe was announced on 18th October 2019 and the shooting of Radhe was started on 1st November 2019 in Lonavala.

Radhe was about to release on 22nd May 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was delayed. It was ended on 14th October 2020.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Radhe.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and visit it daily to get the latest updates and news. Stay tuned for the next update.