RRR Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far.

It is an Indian Telugu period action drama movie. The film RRR features the story of Indian freedom fighters, but it is a fictional story.

In the film RRR, two legends go on a breathtaking journey. They are going to fight for their country. The story took place in 1920.

The cast and characters of the upcoming film RRR include N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Shriya Saran, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, and Varun Buddhadev.

It is a much-awaited Telugu film. RRR was directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and D. V. V. Danayya produced it. S. S. Rajamouli also did the screenplay of the film RRR.

K. V. Vijayendra Prasad gave the story of the film RRR. There are two main stars that played the lead roles in the film RRR; N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

M. M. Keeravani gave the music in the film RRR. K. K. Senthil Kumar did the cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad edited the film RRR.

The film RRR was made under DVV Entertainments, and Lyca Productions – Tamil Nadu will distribute it.

The film RRR will be released on 13th October 2021. The budget of the film RRR is around 350-400 crores INR. The film RRR will be released in many languages.

The shooting of the film RRR was started on 19th November 2018 in Hyderabad, and the film RRR was set to release on 8th January 2021, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s watch the trailer of the much-awaited film RRR.

