Which Fridge Would be Better: Single or Double Door?

Refrigerator buyers have often found themselves in a dilemma, whether to go for a single door refrigerator or a double door refrigerator. The confusion occurs mostly among new buyers, and also among the section of fridge owners who are unwilling to update their single door fridges with double door models. We weigh the pros of each type of refrigerator, and see which model offers greater benefits.

Advantages of double door refrigerators

More spacious



Obviously, a double door fridge is more spacious than a single door fridge. A standard Whirlpool refrigerator has a capacity of 200 to 215 litres, whereas for a double door refrigerator, the capacity is easily around 440 to 500 litres. This simply means that a double door fridge can accommodate more products or produce than a single door refrigerator. Therefore, for families that love to stock up on groceries and essentials, a double door refrigerator is the ideal type.

Most refrigerator models like the ones from LG also have a feature called the “Convertible Plus”, which allow the users to convert their freezers into fridges in order to create more storage space. This feature allows you to have 45% more storage space.

Most double door refrigerators also have a bigger shelf space, which can accommodate even the larger 2 litre bottles.

Separate freezer

One of the biggest advantages of owning a double door refrigerator is the individual compartments for the freezer and the fridge. This way, the freezer is allowed to maintain its uniform temperature, even when the fridge is opened multiple times.

Frost-free technology

Single door refrigerators use natural convection as their direct cooling mechanism, and this doesn’t automatically clean up the accumulated ice. Thus, the cleaning of this ice requires manual effort. In case of double door refrigerators, the frost-free technology comes with electric fans that auto-clean the ice. This can save the user a ton of effort to clean the freezer.

Size of the freezer

In a double door refrigerator, the size of the freezer is much larger. Thus, it can accommodate more desserts and smoothies than what a single door refrigerator can.

Energy efficient

Usually, one would think that a double door refrigerator is likely to consume more power than a single door refrigerator. But that’s not really the case. Thanks to advanced technologies and efforts from manufacturers, double door refrigerators today have smart technologies that can help the user save energy. There are double door refrigerators from Samsung that have different modes like Regular, Vacation, Seasonal and Home Alone that can help the user optimize the power consumption, depending on the circumstances. Bosch refrigerators also have features like the Automatic Holiday Mode that automatically goes into power-saving mode on detecting a drop in usage.

All of these factors, combined with the fact that most appliances these days are rated 5 stars imply that double door refrigerators are quite energy-efficient.

Advantages of a single door refrigerator

Less floor space

Single door refrigerators naturally occupy a lesser area than a standard double door refrigerator.

Less expensive

As a whole, single door refrigerators do cost less than a double door refrigerator. A standard double door Whirlpool refrigerator might cost anywhere between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000. In case of a single door refrigerator, that price drops to anywhere between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Which one should you go for?

The advantages of owning a double door refrigerator outweigh the cons. Although, it can’t be denied that both models have their pros and cons, but if we’re to be wise and futuristic, double door refrigerators definitely win this contest.

