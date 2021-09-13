Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is an American television series. The first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently airing on Starz.

Eight episodes of the first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan are already aired, and the remaining two will soon be aired. Let’s get all the details about the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2:

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan has received a good response from the audience. The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan is full of crime and drama. The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan was created by Sascha Penn.

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Patina Miller, Malcolm M. Mays, and London Brown. The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan was renewed for the second season in July 2021.

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the 1990s. It will chronicle the starting years of Kanan Stark, who is the character played by executive producer Curtis – 50 Cent – Jackson.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan will continue in the second season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan was produced by Anita Gibson, Dorothy Canton, Frank L. Fleming, Tim Christenson, and David Prace.

The series Power Book III: Raising Kanan was made under End of Episode, Inc., G-Unit Film and Television Inc., Atmosphere Television, Lionsgate Television, and CBS Studios.

The first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes a total of eight episodes. So, we expect that the second season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan will also include a total of eight episodes.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 below.

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas London Brown as Marvin Thomas Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard Mekai Curtis as Kanan Elijah Stark Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas Joey Bada$$ as Unique Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke AnnaLynne McCord as Toni Deep Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa Lebrodrick Benson as Cj LeToya Luckett as Kenya Omar Dorsey as Cartier – Duns – Fareed Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho John Clay III as Worrell Antonio Ortiz as Shawn – Famous – Figueroa Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham Krystal Joy Brown as Renée Timmons Paulina Singer as Zisa Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Deen

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that the second season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released somewhere in 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan was started airing on 18th July 2021, and it will complete on 26th September 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Find the trailer of the first season of the series Power Book III: Raising Kanan below. It was released by Starz on 11th June 2021. Let’s watch it.

