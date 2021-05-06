Space Force Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a comedy television series. The series Space Force was recently renewed by Netflix for the second season in November 2020.

The second season of the series Space Force will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Space Force Season 2.

Space Force Season 2: Latest News

Space Force is a comedy-drama television series. The story of Space Force Season 1 will be continued in Season 2.

Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created the series Space Force. Carter Burwell composed the music in the series Space Force.

Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, and Paul King were the executive producers of the series Space Force.

Caroline James, Lauren Houseman, and Michael Maccarone produced the series Space Force. Simon Chapman completed the cinematography of the series Space Force, and it was edited by David Rogers and Susan Vaill.

Netflix distributed the series Space Force, and it was made under Deedle – Dee Productions, Film Flam, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Let’s see the cast of Space Force Season 2.

Space Force Season 2 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of Space Force Season 2 below.

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Diana Silvers as Erin Naird Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali Don Lake as Brigadier General Bradley Gregory Noah Emmerich as General Kick Grabaston Alex Sparrow as Captain Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich Roy Wood Jr. as Colonel Bert Mellows Jane Lynch as Chief of Naval Operations Diedrich Bader as General Rongley Patrick Warburton as General Dabney Stramm Larry Joe Campbell as Admiral Louis Biffoont Spencer House as Duncan Tabner Jamison Webb as Major Lee Baxter

Let’s see the trailer of Space Force Season 2.

Space Force Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Space Force Season 2 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch Space Force Season 1’s trailer below.

Let’s talk about the release date of Space Force Season 2.

Space Force Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Space Force Season 2 is not declared yet. But we expect that Space Force Season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2020.

Space Force Season 1 was released on 29th May 2020 on Netflix. The second season of the series Space Force will be released on Netflix.

