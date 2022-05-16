DeWanda Wise talks about the Importance of getting LGBTQ+ Representation in the Jurassic Franchise:

Jurassic World Dominion has been very popular for years and everything about such big banners always catches up with the latest happenings. Here we are discussing DeWanda Wise and her latest statement regarding the importance of LGBTQ+ representation.

Jurassic World Trilogy Actress DeWanda Wise

As the release date for the final chapter of the Jurassic World Dominion is going to be released, the latest news about the movie is getting into focus. In a recent interview, the actress DeWanda Wise released a heart-touching statement about the importance of being someone who plays an LGBTQ+ character.

DeWanda Wise plays Kayla Watts in the final chapter of the Jurassic World series. Her character is the first openly LGBTQ character in the trilogy. According to her, playing such a character has its own importance and it’s not just anything, but something important to keep in mind while playing such a role.

She even added that creating such characters and representing them in the correct way would be quite important. You might have heard about other such popular movie characters who were also written as LGBTQ and because of that, some countries banned them.

LGBTQ+ Characters in Movies

One such incident happened with Marvel’s Eternals for being the first openly gay superhero. A recent one was, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie was banned in Saudi Arabia and Egypt for having an LGBTQ+ storyline. There are many such roles that, because of being LGBTQ+ were banned or opposed.

On the contrary, here we have DeWanda Wise supporting such roles and making others understand the importance of such characters. Not just that, she even focused on playing such roles and their importance.

Sometimes, some movie makers even go on editing out such dialogues or scenes which are related to LGBTQ characters and their storyline.

What about DeWanda Wise’s character Kayla Watts?

The Jurassic World Dominion and DeWanda Wise’s characters are still in the works and we are not sure about that. There is a high chance that the movie, despite being such a big name, is banned from certain countries because of the LGBTQ+ representation of the Bisexual role of a character.

Jurassic World Dominion Release

The final chapter of the Jurassic World series is going to be released by 10th June 2022. Just a few days to go, and then all the fans will get to watch their favorite movie.