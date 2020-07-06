Pixel 4a: Rumors, Features and What We Know About Google’s Cheap Phone

OnLeaks/91Mobiles



Google prepares a new “cheap” phone under the pixel 4a name, according to rumors. The new Pixel 4a will be the successor to the Pixel 3a, a phone unveiled in 2019. Although Google hasn’t officially announced the 4th, rumors already reveal quite a few details of what to expect from the new phone, including its price.

Pixel 4a: A better design than Pixel 4

Google announced the Pixel 4 series, consisting of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, from last year. However, the Pixel 4a, as the phone is known to be cheaper than its relatives, has not yet been announced and has had several delays for various reasons.

The Pixel 4a will be attractive not only for its price (which we will talk about later), but also for its improved design. The Pixel 4 already announced have a huge eyebrow at the top of the screen, a feature criticized above all by Android users. Knowing this discontent, Google would choose to integrate the front camera on the screen thanks to a small hole in it.

The design of the Pixel 4a has been seen in several leaks and in all the integrated camera on the screen is appreciated, so it is practically a fact that this will be the nature of the next Google phone. The screen would be about 5.81 inches, with an LCD screen and, of course, it would run Android 10 and I would be ready to Android 11.



Technical specifications worthy of a mid-range

The Pixel 4a, knowing that its price will not be very high, will offer technical specifications worthy of a mid-range – nothing of the Snapdragon 800 series processor, nothing of many lenses in the back and neither 8GB of RAM.

Google is expected to put on the Pixel 4a, in addition to the aforementioned less than 6-inch LCD screen, a Snapdragon 730 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The rear camera would be a single lens, supposedly 12 megapixels and on the front we will find an 8 megapixel lens.

The specs may not sound very interesting, but you’ll be happy to know that the 4a is expected to also have a headphone port, USB-C connector, and Bluetooth 5.0. It may not have wireless charging, but it appears to have a 5,000mAh battery.

Price and release date

Google will not change the known price with the Pixel 3a for the Pixel 4a, so it is very likely that the price of the new cell phone will be US $ 399 for the base model. If true, the price will match the price of Apple’s iPhone SE, a phone that also tries to seduce buyers looking for a good official Apple option without sacrificing the wallet.

The release date may be the most difficult thing to know. According to reports, Google has changed the release date on several occasions and for different reasons, such as the coronavirus pandemic. Google has postponed other events where the phone would have been announced, such as the Android 11 June event.

It is possible that the Pixel 4a will be announced and be on sale before August, because in that month, or at the latest in September, Google will announce the Pixel 5 and by then the Pixel 4a will sound like old news.

