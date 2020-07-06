Microsoft replaces journalists with robots: report

Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images



Microsoft is betting on artificial intelligence to curate content on its news sites.

The company has fired dozens of journalists and editorial workers from the Microsoft News and MSN websites, replacing them with robots, in a move that aims to give more impetus to artificial intelligence, according to reports. Business Insider May 29.

According to the source source, the employees who have been laid off had been hired as editors to help choose the content displayed on the web pages.

A company spokesperson said in a statement reported by The Verge that, “like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This may lead to increased investment in some places, and occasionally redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.” According to the source, about 50 of the journalists who have lost their jobs are in the United States.

According to reports The Guardian27 of the dismissed journalists are located in the United Kingdom. One of the journalists who lost his job told the newspaper: “I spend all my time reading about how automation and artificial intelligence will take all of our jobs and now it has taken mine.”

CNET en Español sent Microsoft a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

