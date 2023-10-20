Lucky Guy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything

Indian OTT platforms have grown with exceptional storylines, cinematography, and directing skills. Recently, we received the first season of Lucky Guy, a well-written, composed, and developed drama series that has gained positive responses from the audience and film reviewers.



In addition, Lucky Guy Season 1 has earned 8.0/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a show to get renewed for a second run.

If you have already watched Swagger Sharma’s Trust Issues, it’s time to watch The Lucky Guy. Here, we have added complete information about the show. In this article, you will get to know about Lucky Guy Season 2 possible release date, a list of cast members, a trailer, a brief storyline, and everything.

Lucky Guy Season 2 Release Date

Lucky Guy is an Indian fantasy-comedy drama series. The show’s first season premiered on September 6, 2023, on Amazon Mini TV. Since the show has featured India’s one of the best yet underrated YouTubers, Swagger Sharma, fans have responded well for the first season.

Also, many fans wonder whether the show will return for a second run or if they have to settle with the first installment only. In that response, the show makers have not confirmed the official release date for the Lucky Guy Season 1.

It’s been just a few weeks since we received the first block of the show. However, the audience’s response and demand have compelled the show makers to think about the show’s renewal for a second run. According to our assumptions, if there is a second run of this hilarious show, we will see it in late 2024.

Lastly, we will update you with the latest information if and when the creators announce the official release date for Lucky Guy Season 2.

Lucky Guy Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Lucky Guy is an Indian fantasy-comedy drama series created and developed by famous YouTuber Swagger Sharma. The first season of Lucky Guy premiered on September 6, 2023, on Amazon Mini TV.



The first installment was aired with three episodes, where the storyline starts with a young boy named ‘Lucky Guy’ (Swagger Sharma).

As the name suggests, Lucky Guy possesses some supernatural powers and builds a profound base for the storyline. The show introduces the baby (Lukcy), who was born dead but started breathing due to some mystical locket that a Guru gave him.

Later, when Lucky grew up, he realized that he had something mystical in his locket. Furtherahead, Lucky enrolled in a college, and things started messing up. He fell in love with a girl when he entered college for higher studies.

The third episode of Lucky Guy ended with a concluding storyline, so there is no chance for the show’s renewal. But still, if the production unit reveals anything about the forthcoming part for Lucky Guy, we will add it here.

Lucky Guy Season 2 Cast Members List

Hopefully, Swagger Sharma’s die-hard fans have already watched the first season of the Lucky Guy series and now can’t keep calm to watch the second run.

However, since the showmakers have not announced the official release date and list of cast members for Lucky Guy Season 2, we have added a complete list for Lucky Guy Season 1.

Shivam Sharma as Swagger Sharma (Lucky Guy)

Gauri Chakraborty as Amma

Vishal Vashishtha as Lucky’s Father

Ankur Pathak as Shanty

Akanksha Singh as Rashmi

Tithi Raaj as Mira

Sahil Kumar as Rockey

Kanishka Rawat as Teacher’s Daughter

Bhupendra Singh Rawat as Param

Jasmine Barta

Besides the cast mentioned above, the second season of Lucky Guy may also introduce some other cast members.

Where to Watch Lucky Guy Season 2?

Shivam Sharma, a.k.a. Swagger Sharma, is among the most underrated YouTubers when addressing one of the best Indian-Hindi screenwriters and actors. His recently released web series, titled ‘Lucky Guy,’ has received a positive response from the audience.

Since the show was premiered for the first season, many fans expect a second season. However, if you haven’t watched the first season of Lucky Guy, head to the Amazon Mini TV and watch all the episodes of Lucky Guy Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Lucky Guy Season 2?

The number of episodes and run time for a season often depends upon the show’s storyline, screenwriting, and length. It’s been two weeks since we received the first season of Swagger Sharma’s Lucky Guy Season 1.

However, we can not predict the exact number of episodes for an unconfirmed season. But still, if we look at the previous release, Lucky Guy Season 1 was released with three episodes. Therefore, the second season of Lucky Guy will also be removed with at least three episodes.

Lucky Guy Season 2 Production Team

Swagger Sharma, a.k.a. Shivam Sharma, has played the titular character for the Lucky Guy Season 1. The show is a complete package of comedy, drama, thriller, and unexpected twists and turns. The show was created and developed by Swagger Sharma himself.

In addition to that, Sumit Kumar and his team have served as the directors of the show. Apart from Sharma, Chirag Basran has also worked with him in writing a highly engaging storyline for the Lucky Guy Season 1.

Furtherahead, Chirayush Bhanushali is known for his exceptional cinematographic skills, and Devensh Pandey has served as the show’s producer.

Is The Lucky Guy Series Worth Watching?

If you have already watched Swagger Sharma’s comedy skits on his YouTube channel, you should watch the show.

For those who have not discovered Swagger Sharma, let me tell you that Swagger Sharma is one of those YouTube creators who has received highly positive reviews for his exceptional story writing, cinematography, color blending, editing, and exciting twists and turns.

Moreover, Swagger Sharma played the lead role of Lucky Guy in the first season. Like his YouTube videos, Swagger Sharma and his team have performed so well that fans can’t wait to watch the show’s second run. In my opinion, Lucky Guy is worth watching.

Lucky Guy Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date and the trailer for the Lucky Guy Season 2. However, here we have added an official trailer for the first season.

Click the link above to watch the official Lucky Guy Season 1 trailer. It will give you a brief idea about the show and its plot. However, once the creators reveal the official trailer and release date for the forthcoming seasons, we will add it here.

Conclusion

So that’s all readers! Finally, we are at the conclusion of this article, and now you have complete information about Amazon Mini TV’s one of the hilarious and fantasy drama series, Lucky Guy. Hopefully, you have binge-watched the first season and enjoyed the first season.

Unfortunately, fans have not received any updates on the show’s renewal. But still, we can expect Lucky Guy Season 2 will be released by the end of 2024. Until then, you can watch Swagger Sharma’s video on his official YouTube channel.