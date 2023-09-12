Flames Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

Flames is an Indian-Hindi drama series that revolves around coming-of-age and romantic storyline. The show was produced by The Viral Fever, a production company, and Kunal Aneja wrote the show’s plot.

Currently, the show premiere for three seasons, and fans of this hit romantic-comedy drama series are super excited for the forthcoming Flames series. Are you also one of them, then, here we have added complete information about the Flames Season 4.

However, let’s look at the show’s popularity before moving ahead. The Flames series has received many positive responses from the audience and reviewers. In addition to that, Flames have also gained commendable 8.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. So now, you can imagine the show’s popularity among the teenagers.

In this article, we have added complete information about the Flames series. Here, we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief show overview, and the official trailer of Flames Season 3.

Flames Season 4 Release Date

Currently, the writer, Kunal Anjea, and the streaming platform, The Viral Fever, and Prime Video have dropped three seasons of the Flames series, and millions of fans are waiting for the fourth season.

The first season of Flames was premiered on January 5, 2018. The second season aired on October 19, 2019, and the third was released on October 28, 2022. The makers still need to share the official release date for Flames Season 4. Yet, we can assume that the fourth season of Flames will be released sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Flames Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Flames is an Indian romantic-comedy drama series that was released in Hindi language. The plot of the Flames series revolves around a group of students, and here, our lead character, Rajat (Ritvik Sahore), falls in love with Ishita (Tanya Maniktala).



As the storyline progresses, the show gains the audience’s positive approval. Sometimes, the plot of the show talks about love, romance, and the importance of friendship, while on the other hand, the groups of friends also manage their studies along with relationships.

Misunderstandings, break-ups, patch-ups, and a strong bond of friendship make the show worth watching, apart from the lead characters. The show has also featured many talented artists from the entertainment industry.

The Flames series has featured various characters like Anusha (Sunakshi Grover), Gaurav Pandey (Shivam Kakar), Pradeep Kaushal (Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish), Vishank (Sachin Vidrohi), and many others.

In the below sections, we have added complete details about the available platforms to stream all the episodes of the Flames series, the production team members, and the official trailer of Flames Season 3.

Flames Season 4 Cast Members List

We have added a complete list of the Flames series cast members here.

Ritvik Sahore as Rajat

Shivam Kakar as Gaurav Pandey

Sunakshi Grover as Anusha

Tanya Maniktala as Ishita

Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish as Pradeep Kaushal

Purnendu Bhattacharya as Rajat’s Father

Neelu Dogra as Rajat’s Mother

Sachin Vidrohi as Vishank

Raj Sharma as Ishita’s Father

Farabi Md Refat as Satendr

Gaurav Manwani as Batri

Sahil Verma as Abhijat Sir

Kunal Aneja as Momo Seller

Salim Siddiqui as Stationary

Vikhyat Gulati as Nikhil

Sachin Kathuria as Khanna Ji

Nikki Narulaa as Radha

Arun Kalra as Mehta Uncle

Gaurav Devagan as Ankush Bhaiya

Anushka Kaushik as Jaskirath

Lalit Shokeen as aanu Shokeen

Apoorv Singh Karki as Anand Sir

Devika Majumdar as RT Purifier Girl

Manan Madaan as Ramit

Gurpreet as Sonali

Girish Jain as Batra Uncle

Sarthak Kamboj as Momoswala

Rajesh Singh as Chairman

Gauri Chitranshi as Vinita

Abhinav Khanna as Salesman

Flames Season 4 Episode Title List

Unfortunately, the makers have not shared the official information about the upcoming season of the Flames series.

Here, we have mentioned the episode titles of Flames Season 3. It will help you binge-watch all the latest episodes of the Flames series.

Flames Season 4 Episode 01 – Baahon Mein Chale Aao

Flames Season 4 Episode 02 – Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata, Jatana Bhi Nahi Aata

Flames Season 4 Episode 03 – Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye

Flames Season 4 Episode 04 – Khoya Khoya Chand

Flames Season 4 Episode 05 – Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein

Where to Watch Flames Season 4?

A teen romantic comedy always plays a massive role in recalling those beautiful experiences that ex-students have felt during college. Indian screenwriters have some of the best creations of all time.

Ritivik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala’s Flames are among the most highly anticipated rom-com drama series. Right now, the creators have dropped three seasons of the Flames series, and fans are curious to watch the fourth installment of the Flames series.

However, if you have yet to watch the earlier seasons of the Flames series and are looking for an available platform to binge-watch this romantic-comedy drama series, then go to Prime Video and watch all the episodes of the Flames series. Furtherahead, if the showrunners launch the fourth season of Flames, it will release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Flames Season 4?

Right now, Flames, the Indian romantic-comedy drama series, runs for three seasons, and fans are looking for the latest information on the forthcoming season. Many fans are asking about the number of episodes and titles of Flames Season 4.

Unfortunately, the makers have not shared the official release date and the number of episodes for Flames Season 4.

But still, the earlier seasons were released with a set of five episodes. Therefore, the fourth season of Flames will be released with five to six episodes.

Flames Season 4 Makers Team

The Flames series perfectly combines love, romance, break-ups, and friendship. The show revolves around romantic comedy and coming-of-age drama. Here, Kunal Aneja has written the storyline for the Flames series, and Apoorv Singh Karki and Divyanshu Malhotra have worked as the show’s directors.

Not only that, but Arunabh Kumar has also worked as the producer for the Flames series, while Georgy John has served as the cinematographer for the Falmes Seaosn 1 to 3.

Flames Season 4 Official Trailer Release

Since the showrunners released the third season of the Flames series, many fans, especially teenagers, have been waiting for the official trailer for Flames Season 4. Unfortunately, even after receiving a positive response from the audience, the makers have not released the official release date for Flames Season 4.

But still, here we have added an official trailer link for the Flames Season 3. It will give you a brief idea about the show. Therefore, click the link above and watch the official trailer of Flames Season 3. Moreover, once we receive the official trailer for the Flames Season 4, we will add it here.

Bottom Lines

There is no space for discussing the reviews of the Flames series. The show has received a separate fan base within the three installments, and millions are looking for the fourth season.

However, the showrunners have yet to announce the official release date for Flames Season 4. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates about Flames Season 4.

Once the production team members and cast members reveal the information about the future project, we will add them here. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons of the Flames series and stay tuned to our website for detailed information on your favorite show and more.