Flames Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything
Flames is an Indian-Hindi drama series that revolves around coming-of-age and romantic storyline. The show was produced by The Viral Fever, a production company, and Kunal Aneja wrote the show’s plot.
Currently, the show premiere for three seasons, and fans of this hit romantic-comedy drama series are super excited for the forthcoming Flames series. Are you also one of them, then, here we have added complete information about the Flames Season 4.
However, let’s look at the show’s popularity before moving ahead. The Flames series has received many positive responses from the audience and reviewers. In addition to that, Flames have also gained commendable 8.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. So now, you can imagine the show’s popularity among the teenagers.
In this article, we have added complete information about the Flames series. Here, we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief show overview, and the official trailer of Flames Season 3.
Flames Season 4 Release Date
Currently, the writer, Kunal Anjea, and the streaming platform, The Viral Fever, and Prime Video have dropped three seasons of the Flames series, and millions of fans are waiting for the fourth season.
The first season of Flames was premiered on January 5, 2018. The second season aired on October 19, 2019, and the third was released on October 28, 2022. The makers still need to share the official release date for Flames Season 4. Yet, we can assume that the fourth season of Flames will be released sometime in 2024 or 2025.
Flames Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead
Flames is an Indian romantic-comedy drama series that was released in Hindi language. The plot of the Flames series revolves around a group of students, and here, our lead character, Rajat (Ritvik Sahore), falls in love with Ishita (Tanya Maniktala).
As the storyline progresses, the show gains the audience’s positive approval. Sometimes, the plot of the show talks about love, romance, and the importance of friendship, while on the other hand, the groups of friends also manage their studies along with relationships.
Misunderstandings, break-ups, patch-ups, and a strong bond of friendship make the show worth watching, apart from the lead characters. The show has also featured many talented artists from the entertainment industry.
The Flames series has featured various characters like Anusha (Sunakshi Grover), Gaurav Pandey (Shivam Kakar), Pradeep Kaushal (Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish), Vishank (Sachin Vidrohi), and many others.
In the below sections, we have added complete details about the available platforms to stream all the episodes of the Flames series, the production team members, and the official trailer of Flames Season 3.
Flames Season 4 Cast Members List
We have added a complete list of the Flames series cast members here.
- Ritvik Sahore as Rajat
- Shivam Kakar as Gaurav Pandey
- Sunakshi Grover as Anusha
- Tanya Maniktala as Ishita
- Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish as Pradeep Kaushal
- Purnendu Bhattacharya as Rajat’s Father
- Neelu Dogra as Rajat’s Mother
- Sachin Vidrohi as Vishank
- Raj Sharma as Ishita’s Father
- Farabi Md Refat as Satendr
- Gaurav Manwani as Batri
- Sahil Verma as Abhijat Sir
- Kunal Aneja as Momo Seller
- Salim Siddiqui as Stationary
- Vikhyat Gulati as Nikhil
- Sachin Kathuria as Khanna Ji
- Nikki Narulaa as Radha
- Arun Kalra as Mehta Uncle
- Gaurav Devagan as Ankush Bhaiya
- Anushka Kaushik as Jaskirath
- Lalit Shokeen as aanu Shokeen
- Apoorv Singh Karki as Anand Sir
- Devika Majumdar as RT Purifier Girl
- Manan Madaan as Ramit
- Gurpreet as Sonali
- Girish Jain as Batra Uncle
- Sarthak Kamboj as Momoswala
- Rajesh Singh as Chairman
- Gauri Chitranshi as Vinita
- Abhinav Khanna as Salesman
Flames Season 4 Episode Title List
Unfortunately, the makers have not shared the official information about the upcoming season of the Flames series.
Here, we have mentioned the episode titles of Flames Season 3. It will help you binge-watch all the latest episodes of the Flames series.
- Flames Season 4 Episode 01 – Baahon Mein Chale Aao
- Flames Season 4 Episode 02 – Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata, Jatana Bhi Nahi Aata
- Flames Season 4 Episode 03 – Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye
- Flames Season 4 Episode 04 – Khoya Khoya Chand
- Flames Season 4 Episode 05 – Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein
Where to Watch Flames Season 4?
A teen romantic comedy always plays a massive role in recalling those beautiful experiences that ex-students have felt during college. Indian screenwriters have some of the best creations of all time.
Ritivik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala’s Flames are among the most highly anticipated rom-com drama series. Right now, the creators have dropped three seasons of the Flames series, and fans are curious to watch the fourth installment of the Flames series.
Leaked footage from #FLAMES season 2.#PadhaiAurPyaar
Season finale: https://t.co/xl7HPj8Qg6 pic.twitter.com/9ePjiXPm5w
— The Timeliners (@the_timeliners) February 16, 2018
However, if you have yet to watch the earlier seasons of the Flames series and are looking for an available platform to binge-watch this romantic-comedy drama series, then go to Prime Video and watch all the episodes of the Flames series. Furtherahead, if the showrunners launch the fourth season of Flames, it will release on the same platform.
How Many Episodes Will Be There In Flames Season 4?
Right now, Flames, the Indian romantic-comedy drama series, runs for three seasons, and fans are looking for the latest information on the forthcoming season. Many fans are asking about the number of episodes and titles of Flames Season 4.
Unfortunately, the makers have not shared the official release date and the number of episodes for Flames Season 4.
But still, the earlier seasons were released with a set of five episodes. Therefore, the fourth season of Flames will be released with five to six episodes.
Flames Season 4 Makers Team
The Flames series perfectly combines love, romance, break-ups, and friendship. The show revolves around romantic comedy and coming-of-age drama. Here, Kunal Aneja has written the storyline for the Flames series, and Apoorv Singh Karki and Divyanshu Malhotra have worked as the show’s directors.
TVF's #Flames Season 3 will premiere on #AmazonPrime, October 28th. pic.twitter.com/ylR0zjWtab
— Global OTT (@global_ott) October 14, 2022
Not only that, but Arunabh Kumar has also worked as the producer for the Flames series, while Georgy John has served as the cinematographer for the Falmes Seaosn 1 to 3.
Flames Season 4 Official Trailer Release
Since the showrunners released the third season of the Flames series, many fans, especially teenagers, have been waiting for the official trailer for Flames Season 4. Unfortunately, even after receiving a positive response from the audience, the makers have not released the official release date for Flames Season 4.
But still, here we have added an official trailer link for the Flames Season 3. It will give you a brief idea about the show. Therefore, click the link above and watch the official trailer of Flames Season 3. Moreover, once we receive the official trailer for the Flames Season 4, we will add it here.
Bottom Lines
There is no space for discussing the reviews of the Flames series. The show has received a separate fan base within the three installments, and millions are looking for the fourth season.
However, the showrunners have yet to announce the official release date for Flames Season 4. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates about Flames Season 4.
Once the production team members and cast members reveal the information about the future project, we will add them here. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons of the Flames series and stay tuned to our website for detailed information on your favorite show and more.
