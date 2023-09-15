Indori Ishq Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything

Indori Ishq is an Indian romantic crime thriller series directed by Samit Kakkad. The showmakers have featured many prolific actors and actresses for the first season of the Indori Ishq series. It includes Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead roles of Kunal and Tara.



In addition, the show has received a good response from the audience. Indori Ishq Season 1 has earned 6.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates the show’s potential for a second season.

In this article, we have added complete details about the Indori Ishq Season 2. Here, we have mentioned the possible release dates, a list of cast members, a storyline, and trailer updates for the Indori Ishq Season 2.

Indori Ishq Season 2 Release Date

Right now, the creators, Samit Kakkad and his team, have launched only one season of Indori Ishq, and fans have appreciated the actor’s performances and storyline. The first installment of Indori Ishq premiered on MX Player on June 10, 2021.

Now, it’s been more than two years, but we fans have not received the second run of this thriller romantic drama series.

However, many audiences are looking forward to watching the second season of Indori Ishq, and if there is a second run, we can expect the show will be renewed by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025.

Furtherahead, whenever the show makers finalize the production process of the second season, we will add it here. Until then, check this article regularly for complete and updated info about Indori Ishq Season 2.

Read Ritivik Sahore’s Flames Season 4 Article – Flames Season 4 Release Date

Indori Ishq Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Indori Ishq is one of the most highly anticipated romantic drama series. But hold on! It’s not a typical Indian romantic drama that revolves around a beautiful, dreamy world. Indori Ishq holds a firm grip over the thriller storyline that includes the dark side of a one-sided love story.



The plot of Indori Ishq Season 1 starts with Kunal, an Indian teenager and one-sided lover, who falls in love with his classmate, Tara. Like any other lover, Kunal proposes to Tara twice but fails, and later, he again proposes to her, but before the conclusion, he suffers an epilepsy attack.

As the story progresses, Kunal heads to Mumbai, joins Naval College, and meets Mahesh and Kamna. Kamna proposed to him, but due to her feelings for Tara, Kunal denied the proposal.

Later, Kunal became a chain smoker and drowned in alcohol. He used to live in a small room in Darukhana, where he shared his pain with Reshma, a property broker.

Here, now, Kunal started developing a love interest with Aliya. But destiny decided something else, and while making love for the first time, Kunal accidentally calls her ‘Tara’, and listening to this, Tara leaves the place.

Finally, a year later, Kunal’s phone rang up with a caller name, ‘Tara.’ She requested Kunal to meet him, and when they finally cath-up Tara told her that Ronit had made some inappropriate videos of her and he was blackmailing Tara.

Now, Kunal has moved to Indore to teach Ronit lessons. Later, Kunal and Tara spend their best time together. But again, Kunal destiny took another turn when he learned that Tara was cheating on him with her dance partner, Pratyush.

When Kunal caught them both red-handed, he decided to kill Tara and took revenge for the betrayal. The next day, he bought a revolver and pointed it toward Tara. Would Kunal shoot Tara? What would happen next in the second run? To get all the details, stay connected to the official channels.

Indori Ishq Season 2 Cast Members List

Here is the list of cast members of Indori Ishq Season 1. The mentioned cast members are expected to return for the second run.

Ritvik Sahore as Kunal Marathe

Tithi Raaj as Kamna

Aashay Kulkarni as Mahesh

Vedika Bhandari as Tara

Donna Munshi as Reshma

Deepti Devi as Kunal’s sister

Yashaswi Devadiga as Edline

Mira Joshi as Alia

Sushant Shelar as ACP

Abha Velankar as, Kunal’s mother

Santosh Juvekar as Police Inspector

Mira Jagannath as a Special Appearance

Ujjwal Gauraha as Weapon Supplier

Indori Ishq Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the creators have yet to share the official release date and episode titles for Indori Ishq Season 2, here we have added a complete list of episodes of Indori Ishq Season 1.

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 01 – Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 02 – Love, S*x Aur Consent

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 03 – Love Mein Lagi Hai

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 04 – Awaara

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 05 – Rebound

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 06 – Brahmastra

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 07 – Full Circle

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 08 – Fanaa

Indori Ishq Season 1 Episode 09 – Tharki

Where to Watch Indori Ishq Season 2?

Ritvik Sahore’s Indori Ishq combines comedy, romance, crime, and thriller drama perfectly. The show runs for only one season, and millions of fans are waiting for the second season of the Indori Ishq series.

However, if you have yet to watch the first season of the Indori Ishq series, head to the MX Player and binge-watch all the Indori Ishq Season 1 episodes. Furtherahead, if and when the creators reveal the official release date for the second run, the show will probably be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Indori Ishq Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as screenwriting, production process, and genres. Indori Ishq is an Indian-Hindi drama series, and fans wonder how many episodes will be released in the second season. We can not predict the exact number of episodes for the show’s second run.

However, if we look at the latest season of Indori Ishq, we can see that the first season premiered with nine episodes. Therefore, the forthcoming season will release approximately eight to nine episodes.

Indori Ishq Season 2 Production Team

Indori Ishq is an Indian-Hindi romantic-crime thriller drama series. The show has featured many prominent actors and actresses. The show was created and developed by Samit Kakkad.

In addition, Indori Ishq Season 1 was produced by a team of experienced producers. It includes Amrita Goswami, Durgesh Ashok Gupta, Gautam Talwar, and the director, Samit Kakkad. Vijay Mishra is the cinematographer for the first season of Indori Ishq series.

Is The Indori Ishq Series Worth Watching?

If you’re a teenager fond of watching rom-com and thriller drama series, then Indori Ishq can be your next entertainment source. The show’s first half is filled with love, innocence, and romance.



Still, as the storyline progresses, our lead character, Kunal Marathe (Ritvik Sahore), starts experiencing betrayals in love and falling into the bad habits of smoking and drinking to suppress his pain in love. Storylines combine and make the show completely worth watching.

Indori Ishq Season 2 Official Trailer Release

The first season of Indori Ishq has received an enormous response, and the lead actors, Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari, have gained lakhs of fan followers on their social media platforms. Fans of the Indori Ishq series are eagerly waiting for the second season.

However, when writing this article, the show makers have yet to share the official release date and trailer for Indori Ishq Season 2. But still, here we have provided the official trailer link for Indori Ishq Season 1. Once the show makers release the official trailer for Indori Ishq Season 2, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here we are after this article, and now you have complete information about the Indori Ishq Season 2 release date. As the first season was successfully released with nine episodes, fans are looking for the second season.

However, makers have yet to announce the official release date for the second season. But you don’t need to worry about the upcoming seasons; whenever the show makers and actors confirm the release date for Indori Ishq Season 2, we will add it here. Till then, stream the first season of Indori Ishq and stay tuned to our website to get more details about your favorite shows.