Netflix’s Limited Series All the Light We Cannot See Review and More

Netflix has released another great series. This time, it is based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “All the Light We Cannot See.”

Taking place during World War II, the show gives a unique view of the war by focusing on the lives of a blind French girl and a German soldier. The show has a mix of history, drama, and emotion that keeps fans interested.

All the Light We Cannot See SPOILERS Follows

A Different View of WWII

The show is about Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl played by Aria Mia Loberti, who lives in the troubled years of World War II. Marie-Laure reads “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” every night from her uncle’s attic in the war-torn town of Saint-Malo, France, so that people can break from the horrors of war.

What’s the other side? Werner Pfennig is a German soldier played by Louis Hofmann from the popular TV show “Dark.” Werner, who is very good at operating radios, finds comfort in Marie-Laure’s reports when he sees horrible things happening.

Storyline

When Werner is given the job of finding Marie-Laure, the plan thickens. The Nazis think she is sending secret messages to help the Resistance. Not only does Werner have to find her, but he also has to kill her, which is hard for him because he likes her shows so much.

An even more dangerous character, Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, played by Lars Eidinger, joins the story. He is also on a never-ending search for Marie-Laure.

The Blindness

One thing that makes the show stand out is how realistically it shows blindness. The creators made a good choice by casting blind actors to play both the young and old forms of Marie-Laure.

On the set, tactile markers were put down so the players could feel where they were standing, and the show’s title was written in Braille on the directors’ chairs and trailers. This level of care ensures that the picture of blindness is accurate to life and respectful.

Spectacular Cast Members

Mark Ruffalo plays Daniel, Marie-Laure’s father, and Hugh Laurie plays Etienne, her uncle. The show has a great cast. Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hofmann’s performances shine, though.

They give their characters depth and heart. Their roles give the story more depth, turning it into something more than just a war thriller.

Final Words

“All the Light We Cannot See” shows how strong the human spirit can be when things go wrong. There are some great parts, but some critics think it would have been even more powerful if it had been a single movie instead of a series.

Still, if you want to see a different kind of historical drama, you should watch this one. It has a great plot, portrays the characters accurately, and has great acting.