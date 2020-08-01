Lego Super Mario will be available on August 1

Lego



Lego will release its set of pieces Lego Super Mario August 1, which promises to bring classic Nintendo moments to the real world. The 231-piece starter set is known as the Starter Course and will cost $ 60, and you’ll be able to combine it with a $ 30 piranha plant and $ 100 Bowser Castle expansion sets.

The set is basically an analog version of do-it-yourself games Super Mario Maker: You can build your own levels and guide Mario to the flagpole. The initial set also comes with figures from Goomba and Bowser Jr.

Slightly thicker than a traditional Lego minifigure, the Lego Mario figurine has LCD displays on the eyes, mouth and belly to show a wide variety of instant reactions to the little bricks of movement, color and action. It also has a speaker that plays the familiar sounds and music we’ve been humming since 1985. It runs on two AAA batteries.

“Super Mario has continued to appear, always in a form adapted to the current hardware of the time,” Nintendo producer Takashi Tezuka said in a statement. “It is very exciting to think of Lego Mario becoming a true friend to children and to imagine them playing in their own Mario world imagined by themselves.”

Lego



You can also download a free app that tracks scores and has digital building instructions (with zoom and rotate display tools). The starter set (known as the Starter Course) can be ordered in advance starting Tuesday, April 7.

“We look forward to seeing fans get creative and challenge each other with this very engaging social gaming experience,” said Jonathan Bennink, the project’s digital design leader, in the statement.

This year is Mario’s 35th anniversary, and according to various reports, Nintendo is also planning to re-release a bunch of old 3D Mario games for the Nintendo Switch console.

