Kenan Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Kenan is an American sitcom tv series. It is a comedy series. The series Kenan has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series Kenan has received 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Kenan.

Kenan Season 2:

The series Kenan follows the story of a recently-widowed dad who tries to raise his kids along with his persistent father-in-law.

David Caspe and Jackie Clarke created the series Kenan. It stars Kenan Thompson, Kimrie Lewis, and Chris Redd.

The first season of the series Kenan includes a total of 10 episodes. We expect that the second season of the series Kenan will also include a total of 10 episodes.

The series Kenan was executively produced by Andrew Singer, Kenan Thompson, David Caspe, Lorne Michaels, Jackie Clarke, and Ken Whittingham.

Trey Coscia and Keith Raskin produced the series Kenan. The series Kenan was shot in Los Angeles, California. The running time of each episode of the series Kenan ranges around 22 minutes.

The series Kenan was made under Broadway Video, Shark vs. Bear Productions, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Kenan.

The series Kenan was aired on NBC. We expect that the second season of the series Kenan will also be aired on NBC.

Kenan Season 1 include a total of 10 episodes titled Pilot, Hard News, The Fourth Hour, Flirting, Flipp’d, You Go – Squirrel, Kenan’s Mom, Wednesday’s Gal, Teacher’s Strike, and Hair Show.

It was written by Jackie Clarke, David Caspe, Matt McConkey, Rachel Pegram, Leila Strachan, Vanessa Ramos, Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman, Dannah Phirman, Daniella Schneider, Jen Chuck, Carl Tart, Bryan Tucker, and Yassir Lester.

It was directed by Ken Whittingham, Molly McGlynn, and Katie Locke O’Brien. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Kenan, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s talk about if whether Kenan Season 2 is happening or not.

Is Kenan Season 2 Happening?

Yes, the series Kenan Season 2 will soon be released. The series Kenan was renewed for the second season in April 2021.

The first season of the series Kenan has received a mixed response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Kenan will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Kenan.

Kenan Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Kenan Season 2 below.

Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams Chris Redd as Gary Williams Dani Lane as Aubrey Williams Don Johnson as Rick Noble Kimrie Lewis as Mika Caldwell Dannah Lane as Birdie Williams Niccole Thurman as Cori Williams Willow Beuoy as Zoe Elaine Kao as Ellen Davis Steven Pritchard as Bubbles Daphnique Springs as Lori Santana Dempsey as Jenny Maria Bamford as Gloria Clark Jeff Lewis as Phil Shirley Jordan as Aunt Ellen Taylor Louderman as Tami Greenlake Sean Thomas Simmons as Travis Fortune Feimster as Pam Fox Vanessa Bell Calloway as Bobbi

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Kenan.

Kenan Season 2 Release Date:

The series Kenan Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. Maybe it will soon be declared. The second season of the series Kenan was confirmed in April 2021.

We can expect Kenan Season 2 somewhere in 2022. It will be aired on NBC. If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Kenan, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Kenan was aired from 16th February 2021 to 27th April 2021. The second season of the series Kenan will maybe include a total of ten episodes.

Kenan Season 2 was confirmed on 30th April 2021. Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Kenan.

Kenan Season 1 Review:

The first season of the series Kenan has received a mixed response from the audience. It seems that the second season will receive a good response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Kenan, we have seen that Gary’s widowed mother, Kenan, and Bobbi Williams comes to Atlanta in order to see her family.

At that time, Kenan gets shocked to find that the formerly overweight Bobbi has become much slimmer as well as healthier and also is more eager in order to have fun and go out rather than spend time with him like she used to.

Gary who is on the other hand is pleasantly surprised because he feels Bobbi always gave his brother more affection and love.

Later, Kenan becomes so desperate for attention that he also fakes an injury so Bobbi has to take care of him. After that, Rick gets disappointed to find that Bobbi has become less responsible as a parent and also tries to compare it to when he himself was a deadbeat father.

After that, Bobbi sits down with her son and says that the death of Cori made her realize her own mortality as well as drove her to start living again.

Later, she understands the importance of balancing her own needs along with her role as a mother. After that, Kenan is dismayed to find that Mika is throwing a marriage segment in order to raise much-needed ad revenue for the show.

Later, he feels that the bride as well as groom are incompatible and also that the planned advertisers are a bad image for his show.

In response, the advertisers pull out and also an embarrassed Kenan tries to search for new ones by reaching out to the community.

The bride later dumps her fiancee just a few hours before the segment is to be filmed. And after that, Kenan for once gets forced to accept that he does not know all things about love and that if two people love each other, then they should be together.

Gary confides in Rick that, at the age of 35, he feels like an unaccomplished failure. After that, Rick perks him up by remaining him of how much Kenan values him as a friend as well as manager.

At the wedding party, Kenan again discovers himself for being romantically attracted to Mika.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Kenan.

Kenan Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Kenan Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe the trailer of the second season of the series Kenan will soon be released.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Kenan below.

