The Young And The Restless – Spoiler: Summer Newman’s Big Announcement

Young And The Restless – Spoiler: Summer Newman’s Big Announcement

The lies and stories of Tara Locke – Elizabeth Leiner are finally revealed. The fans of The Young And The Restless recall Tara blackmailed Summer Newman – Hunter King into accepting a job in Italy.

Summer Newman was a problem in her quest to land Kyle Abbott – Michael Mealor. Because of that, Tara threatened to disappear along with the son of Kyle.

After that, the evil Mrs. Locke gets her way, and later, Summer Newman hightailed it out of Genoa City for the job in Italy.

Later, Tara will lose her leverage onto Summer Newman. It is because of the mom of Summer Newman. Phyllis Summers – Michelle Stafford went on a mama bear and, after that, takes out the threat to the happiness of Summer Newman.

Now Summer Newman is able to come home and can reunite with Kyle, who is her love. It is the goal of Phyllis.

Y and R spoilers for the week of 9th August to 13th August; Summer Newman will surprise her loved ones. She was forced to accept the job in Milan because she is doing great.

Her boss Angelina Marchetti – Cristina Serafini, sang her praises, and after that, Summer Newman said that she loves her job.

She is only missing Kyle in her life. It is the only thing that she misses the most. Summer Newman will arrive clean to her parents about the treachery of Tara.

Kyle will find the truth. There is a complete chance of returning her home. But Y and R is full of suspense and secrets. Maybe Summer Newman will not come home, and her career is running great.

Maybe she jeopardizes her reputation, and it will happen if she leaves her prestigious position. Summer Newman may select her career first.

We expect that there will be a happy ending between Kyle and Summer. It is confirmed that Hunter King and Michael Mealor will leave the CBS soaps.

