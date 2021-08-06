Kim Kardashian Shows Support at Kanye West’s Second ‘Donda’ Album Listening Party

Recently, Kim Kardashian has tried to show her support for Kanya West, who is her estranged husband.

On 5th August, a rapper, as well as a fashion designer, held a party for his album – Donda at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia was also present at the party. It was the second listening party that was held in Atlanta. Kim shared some photos on her Instagram account.

She shared some photos of the event on her Instagram story. In those Instagram stories, we can see her fabulous Balenciaga outfit, and in the other photo, we can see the setup of Kanye at the stadium.

Several weeks ago, Kim appeared at the first Donda listening party of Kanye. All fans were surprised after seeing that.

She attended the event along with her sister named Khloe Kardashian and also the former couple’s four kids named North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago.

According to some news, Kanye was living at the stadium for the past few weeks because he was working on completing the album.

The album was expected to complete on 5th August. We expect that Kanye West’s new album Donda will win the heart of his fan.

All fans go wild after seeing Kim Kardashian at the party of Kanye West. Later, Kim Kardashian also shared a photo of the Bound 2 rapper that was suspended from the ceiling at the Mercedez Benz Stadium of Atlanta.

The tenth album of West was set for release last month, but it was delayed to 6th August – Friday, and it still did not release.

But at the party, some attendants have picked up some of the most telling lyrics of the record about the beauty mogul.

On one track, the Chicago native was discussing the home of pairs in Hidden Hills, California. He said Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it, and later, he also added that, ask Kim, what do you love? Hard to find what the truth is.

After that, he said that I am losing my family. It was the lyrics that they are discussing.

