Kabadadaari Movie Download Leaked by the Piracy Websites.

Illegal piracy websites and telegram channels have leaked the newly-released movie Kabadadaari. The movie Kabadadaari was about to release in May 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the moviemakers have changed the date of the release of Kabadadaari.

Kabadadaari was released on 28th January 2021, and it was leaked on the same day of the release. So, it has a huge impact on the earning of the movie Kabadadaari.

Kabadadaari is a neo-noir thriller movie. So, we can say that it comes from a very different genre. The story of Kabadadaari is unpredictable.

Kabadadaari is only available in the Tamil language, and maybe it will soon be released for other languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, etc.

If we see the lead roles, it is played by four stars, including Sibi Sathyaraj as Shakti, Nandita Swetha as Swathi, Nassar as Ranjan, and Jayaprakash as Kumar or Rayudu. So, these are the main characters in the movie Kabadadaari.

It also includes various actors and actresses such as Suman Ranganathan as Ramya, Sai Dheena as Mechanic Babu, J. Satish Kumar as Suresh, Abhishek Sankar as A.C.P. Ravichandran, Joyice Baby as Shakti’s mother, Baby Anisha as Vaidhegi, Sangeetha Venkatesh as Geetha Rajan, Jeyavel as Constable Mani, Sampath Maitreya as Fernandez, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy as Henchmen, G. Dhananjayan as Gurumoorthy, Amruta Abhishek as Vijayalakshmi, and Yazar as Young Rayudu.

Kabadadaari is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. It is written by G. Dhananjayan, John Mahendran, and Hemanth Rao. The story was given by Hemanth M. Rao.

Kabadadaari is produced by G. Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan. The movie Kabadadaari is based on the Kavaludaari movie, which was released in back 2019.

Kabadadaari is made under Creative Entertainers and Distributors. The movie length is 137 minutes. The main language of Kabadadaari is Tamil, and we expect that it will soon arrive in various languages.

Simon K. King gave the music in Kabadadaari. Praveen K. L. edited Kabadadaari, and Rasamathi did the cinematography of it.

It is a much-awaited movie by the audience, and just after the release, it has been leaked.

We can not mention all the websites here because the list is so long as there are thousands of piracy websites and telegram channels.

