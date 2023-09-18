Kaalkoot Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

Kaalkoot is one of the newly released Crime drama series, directed by Sumit Saxena and written by Sumit Saxena and Arunabh Kumar. Kaalkoot's first season was released on 27th July 2023 on JioCinema. Also, here, if we consider the IMDb ratings of the Kaalkoot series, then it is 7.9 out of 10, which is impressive, and that too, just after releasing the very first season of the series.

Finally, after the fantastic release of Kaalkoot season 1, fans already set their expectation to the next level to watch another fantastic season of the Kaalkoot series.

So, this article will talk about all the essential information about Kaalkoot Season 2, including its release date, plotlines, cast members, and much more.

Kaalkoot Season 2 Release Date:

Kaalkoot is one of the newly released Hindi series, a crime drama created and written by Sumit Saxena, along with another writer, Arunabh Kumar. The first season of Kaalkoot was released on 27th July 2023 on JioCinema with eight amazing episodes.

And, after the massive success of Kaalkoot season 1, everyone is eagerly waiting to learn about its other season. Still, the thing is, at the present moment, the makers are yet to share the confirmed news about the renewal of the series.

Hence, we all have to wait a few more months to know the renewal status of the series and whether it will happen.

Kaalkoot Series Storyline Overview:

Kaalkoot series all starts with a man riding a scooter and throwing acid at a girl; on the other side, the lead star Ravi Shankar, who is a sub-inspector in one of the Uttar Pradesh police station, tired of performing his Police duty as a policeman. Thus, he later gave a resignation letter to Sattu Yadav, a Station house officer.

At the same time, the series takes a turn, and at the exact moment, one of the acid attack cases is registered in the same police station, and at that moment, Ravi is in charge of that police station. So, firstly, Ravi should have taken the case more seriously.

Later, as the series progresses, the police team investigates such cases and then catches two people indulging in these activities. But still, the criminal ratio is high; many such attacks have happened in the past few years.

So this happens in Kaalkoot Season 1; now, after Season 1, all the viewers eagerly await to know about Season 2.

Kaalkoot Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As far as we know, season 1 of the Kaalkoot series was recently released, and so, at the present moment, we are still waiting to get any new updates about the renewal of Kaalkoot Season 2. So there is no use to estimate any plotlines for Kaalkoot Season 2.

But still, if there will be season 2, then it will be more interesting than that of the Kaalkoot Season 1.

Kaalkoot Season 2 Cast Members:

Fans are impressed with the performance of Kaalkoot’s lead character, Vijay Varma, who plays the role of SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi. Apart from the lead characters’ performance, the viewers also love the plotline of the series and the cast members’ performance. They were also highly demanding to watch the same cast members in all the upcoming seasons of the series.

We all know the series was recently released, so the makers need time to decide whether to make season 2. Therefore, here we are sharing the list of cast members who played a vital role in Kaalkoot Season 1 and will be a part of its other season if it is released.

Vijay Varma as SI Ravi Shankar Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Parul Chaturvedi

Gopal Dutt as SHO Jagdish Sahay

Tigmanshu Dhulia as Mani Shankar Tripathi

Yashpal Sharma as Constable Sattu Yadav

Seema Biswas as Ravi’s mother

Suzanna Mukherjee as Shivani

#Kaalkoot review (No Spoiler) Ravi Shankar Tripathi (Vijay Varma) is a good man and could not cope with his police job. He isn't able to adjust some of the things which his department is doing and he wants to resign but then he gets a case of an Acid Attack on a girl. pic.twitter.com/9qUrN8Axsu — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) August 6, 2023

Apart from this list, the makers may add a few new faces if there is another season of the Kaalkoot series.

Kaalkoot Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discovered above, Kaalkoot is one of the newly released series with the fantastic eight episodes. After that, everyone highly expects to watch another season of the series, but the makers did not officially announce it.

But if there will be a Kaalkoot Season 2, it will also consist of eight to ten episodes. So, the list of episodes we mentioned is of Kaalkoot season 1, and here we also share the titles so that readers can easily connect with the plot of every episode.

Episode 01: “Janam Din”

Episode 02: “M For Mafia”

Episode 03: “Rocky”

Episode 04: “Nail Polish”

Episode 05: “Dus Nabbey”

Episode 06: “Ardhsatya”

Episode 07: “Ai-Makhtoob”

Episode 08: “Pathar”

Kaalkoot Season 2 Makers Team:

Kaalkoot is one of the Crime drama series directed by Sumit Saxena and written by Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena. Now, if we talk about the producers, then the series has Anand Tiwari, Ajit Andhare, and Amritpal Singh Bindra are the three producers of the series.

Not only that, but the makers also choose a few very talented starring members for the series, including Vijay Varma, Suzanna Mukherjee, Shweta Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Seema Biswas, Gopal Dutt, and a few more.

#PostTheWin Actor Vijay Varma with his award for Best Actor in a web series for Dahaad at the ANZ PLUS IFFM AWARDS NIGHT 2023. @MrVijayVarma @mitublange @wearevicscreen @ANZ_AU pic.twitter.com/FBjXN9tnnU — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) September 12, 2023

Now, here, if we talk about the production companies, the series Kaalkoot is associated with a few production companies, which are Viacom18 Studios, Leo Media Collective, Jio Studios, and Tipping Point Films. The original streaming platform of the series is JioCinema, where the makers released season 1.

Apart from the list mentioned above, many other groups are giving their 100% contribution to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Kaalkoot Season 2?

The official streaming platform of the Kaalkoot series is JioCinema, where the makers released the first season of the Kaalkoot series. And if there is any new season of the Kaalkoot series, it will be released on the same streaming platform.

So, fans, check out JioCinema to watch a fantastic Kaalkoot season 1.

Kaalkoot Season 2 Trailer:

Kaalkoot Season 1 is also one of the newly released ones, so the makers have yet to share other information regarding the series renewal renewal for its season 2. Therefore, we do not have any teaser or trailer updates about the same.

But, till that time, you guys can take a re-look at the trailer of Kaalkoot Season 1, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

Kaalkoot is one of the newly released Crime drama series, directed by Sumit Saxena and written by Sumit Saxena and Arunabh Kumar. Kaalkoot was premiered on the JioCinema streaming platform on 27th July 2023, with the eight fantastic episodes.

Not only that but here, the cast members also love the plotlines of the series and the performance of its lead star, Vijay Varma, as Senior Inspector Ravi Shankar Tripathi. And, after season 1, everyone is excited to watch another fantastic season of the Kaalkoot series.

Thus, in this article, we have discussed all the essential information about Kaalkoot Season 2, including its release date, storyline, cast members, and much more.

And if anyone has any queries, please comment on our website communication section.