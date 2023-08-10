Jio Cinema’s Asur 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer, and More
Everyone loves a good psychological thriller series, and when crime elements are included in it, that’s perfect for all the fans who enjoy such a dark series. Here we are discussing everything related to one such series Asur 2, a Jio Series series. The second season of this popular crime thriller series has been released, and fans enjoy it on their favorite Jio Cinema app. Like the first season, all the cast members have accurately delivered their best performances. Let’s discuss the series, cast members, storyline, and more.
Asur 2 Release Date
The second season of Asur was released from 1st June 2023 to 7th June 2023. So now, all the episodes of Asur 2 have been released, and fans can binge-watch their favorite series on the Jio Cinema app. The first season of Asur was released on the Voot network, whereas the second season was released on the JioCinema.
|Property
|Value
|Series Name
|Asur 2
|OTT platform
|Jio cinema
|Asur Season 2 release date
|1st and 2nd June 2023
|Asur 2 director
|Oni Sen
|Asur Web series Producers
|Jio Studio
|Lead actors
|Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka
Asur 2 Cast Members
Asur 2 has almost the same leading cast members as similar to the first season. Some guest stars have been added for the second season. Leading characters include Arshad Warsi playing Dhanjay Rajput, a.k.a. DJ, Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed, Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey, Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair, and many more. Here is the complete list of Asur 2 cast members, which includes the main cast as well as recurring and guest actors:
- Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot a.k.a. DJ
- Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair
- Riddhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed a.k.a. Nus
- Vishesh Bansal as Young Shubh Joshi
- Abhishek Chauhan as Adult Shubh Joshi
- Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair
- Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey
- Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh/Balbir Subeir
- Pawan Chopra as Shashank Awasthi
- Gaurav Arora as Kesar Bhardawaj/Mukund Agnihotri
- Sunayna Baile as Lolark’s Wife
- Meiyang Chang as Paul
- Adithi Kalkunte as Ishani Chaudhary
- Atharva Vishwakarma as Anant
- Suzanne Bernert as Michelle
- Anvita Sudarshan as Raina Singh
- Nishank Verma as Samarth Ahuja
- Archak Chhabra as Aditya Jalan
- Deepak Qazir as Neelkanth Joshi
- Anurita Jha as Shalini
- Amit Anand Raut as Jagdish Munda
- Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Vrinda Srivastav
- Aditya Lal as Moksh
- Bondip Sarma as Ankit Sharma
- Jayant Raina as Radhacharan Joshi
- Jay Zaveri as Sajid Sheikh
Asur 2 Storyline
The series Asur’s story is about a team of forensic professionals and their boss at the Central Bureau of Investigation. The role of this boss is played by Arshad Warsi, and as per the storyline, he calls his best student to work with him to solve a mysterious case. Barun Sobti plays his student’s role.
|Episode
|Title
|Release Date
|S2 E1
|The Dance of Death
|1st June 2023
|S2 E2
|The Past, the Present, and the Future
|1st June 2023
|S2 E3
|Burning the Forest
|2nd June 2023
|S2 E4
|Designing the Future
|2nd June 2023
|S2 E5
|The Countdown Begins
|2nd June 2023
|S2 E6
|The Domino Effect
|2nd June 2023
|S2 E7
|Birth of the New God
|2nd June 2023
|S2 E8
|The God’s Dilemma
|2nd June 2023
The series gets interesting when they have a psycho serial killer on the loose who goes on killing multiple people who come in his way. There are many suspense scenes where you will think about what happened and how things went this far.
Where to Watch Asur 2?
The first season of this series was released on Voot, whereas Asur 2 was recently released on the JioCinema network. So now, fans can watch both series and binge-watch their favorite stars’ series Asur!
|ASUR SEASON
|Release Date
|Season 1
|2nd March 2020
|Season 2
|1st June 2023
Asur 2 Makers Team
Asur is a psychological crime thriller series created by Vibhav Shikdar and Gaurav Shukla. Ding Entertainment developed the first season of the show. It was written by Niren Bhatt, Chirag Salian, Abhishek Garg, and Gaurav Shukla.
|Property
|Value
|Series Name Title
|Asur 2 – Rise of Dark Side
|Genre
|Crime, Thriller, Mythological, Psychological
|Director
|Oni Sen
|Producer
|Gaurav Shukla, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia
|Story and Screenplay
|Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, Pranay Patwardhan
|Editor
|Charu Takkar, Shadab Khan
|DoP
|Sayak Bhattacharya
|Production House
|Bombay Fables Motion Pictures
Oni Sen is the director of this series Asur. For the second season, the producer team includes Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Sejal Shah. The associated production company is Ding Entertainment.
Asur 2 Trailer Release
Here is the trailer for Asur 2 for those fans who haven’t yet gotten a chance to watch it. Once you know about the storyline and all the mysteries, you will surely head toward the JioCinema to binge-watch Asur 2!
