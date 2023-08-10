Jio Cinema’s Asur 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer, and More

Everyone loves a good psychological thriller series, and when crime elements are included in it, that’s perfect for all the fans who enjoy such a dark series. Here we are discussing everything related to one such series Asur 2, a Jio Series series. The second season of this popular crime thriller series has been released, and fans enjoy it on their favorite Jio Cinema app. Like the first season, all the cast members have accurately delivered their best performances. Let’s discuss the series, cast members, storyline, and more.

Asur 2 Release Date

The second season of Asur was released from 1st June 2023 to 7th June 2023. So now, all the episodes of Asur 2 have been released, and fans can binge-watch their favorite series on the Jio Cinema app. The first season of Asur was released on the Voot network, whereas the second season was released on the JioCinema.

Property Value Series Name Asur 2 OTT platform Jio cinema Asur Season 2 release date 1st and 2nd June 2023 Asur 2 director Oni Sen Asur Web series Producers Jio Studio Lead actors Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka

Asur 2 Cast Members

Asur 2 has almost the same leading cast members as similar to the first season. Some guest stars have been added for the second season. Leading characters include Arshad Warsi playing Dhanjay Rajput, a.k.a. DJ, Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed, Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey, Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair, and many more. Here is the complete list of Asur 2 cast members, which includes the main cast as well as recurring and guest actors:

Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot a.k.a. DJ

Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair

Riddhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed a.k.a. Nus

Vishesh Bansal as Young Shubh Joshi

Abhishek Chauhan as Adult Shubh Joshi

Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair

Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey

Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh/Balbir Subeir

Pawan Chopra as Shashank Awasthi

Gaurav Arora as Kesar Bhardawaj/Mukund Agnihotri

Sunayna Baile as Lolark’s Wife

Meiyang Chang as Paul

Adithi Kalkunte as Ishani Chaudhary

Atharva Vishwakarma as Anant

Suzanne Bernert as Michelle

Anvita Sudarshan as Raina Singh

Nishank Verma as Samarth Ahuja

Archak Chhabra as Aditya Jalan

Deepak Qazir as Neelkanth Joshi

Anurita Jha as Shalini

Amit Anand Raut as Jagdish Munda

Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Vrinda Srivastav

Aditya Lal as Moksh

Bondip Sarma as Ankit Sharma

Jayant Raina as Radhacharan Joshi

Jay Zaveri as Sajid Sheikh

Asur 2 Storyline

The series Asur’s story is about a team of forensic professionals and their boss at the Central Bureau of Investigation. The role of this boss is played by Arshad Warsi, and as per the storyline, he calls his best student to work with him to solve a mysterious case. Barun Sobti plays his student’s role.

Episode Title Release Date S2 E1 The Dance of Death 1st June 2023 S2 E2 The Past, the Present, and the Future 1st June 2023 S2 E3 Burning the Forest 2nd June 2023 S2 E4 Designing the Future 2nd June 2023 S2 E5 The Countdown Begins 2nd June 2023 S2 E6 The Domino Effect 2nd June 2023 S2 E7 Birth of the New God 2nd June 2023 S2 E8 The God’s Dilemma 2nd June 2023



The series gets interesting when they have a psycho serial killer on the loose who goes on killing multiple people who come in his way. There are many suspense scenes where you will think about what happened and how things went this far.

Where to Watch Asur 2?

The first season of this series was released on Voot, whereas Asur 2 was recently released on the JioCinema network. So now, fans can watch both series and binge-watch their favorite stars’ series Asur!

ASUR SEASON Release Date Season 1 2nd March 2020 Season 2 1st June 2023



Asur 2 Makers Team

Asur is a psychological crime thriller series created by Vibhav Shikdar and Gaurav Shukla. Ding Entertainment developed the first season of the show. It was written by Niren Bhatt, Chirag Salian, Abhishek Garg, and Gaurav Shukla.

Property Value Series Name Title Asur 2 – Rise of Dark Side Genre Crime, Thriller, Mythological, Psychological Director Oni Sen Producer Gaurav Shukla, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia Story and Screenplay Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, Pranay Patwardhan Editor Charu Takkar, Shadab Khan DoP Sayak Bhattacharya Production House Bombay Fables Motion Pictures



Oni Sen is the director of this series Asur. For the second season, the producer team includes Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Sejal Shah. The associated production company is Ding Entertainment.

Asur 2 Trailer Release

Here is the trailer for Asur 2 for those fans who haven’t yet gotten a chance to watch it. Once you know about the storyline and all the mysteries, you will surely head toward the JioCinema to binge-watch Asur 2!