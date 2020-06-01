IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Admit Card Download – IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket at ibps.in

The IBPS – Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is now releasing essential details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020. The official portal ibps.in IBPS will soon release the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020 and then aspirants may download it. Related authorities will soon release other details such as Schedule, Important Dates, and other details through the same portal.

Those related candidates should be in touch with the official portal so that they can get the latest notifications. The exam date, for which everyone is waiting, will also release soon. Here we are providing details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 and ibps.in its Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, etc.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the IBPS officials offered a recruitment notification, i.e., IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 through their official portal. There were around 7885 posts of Clerical Cadre, and for that region wise vacancies were available. To fill these jobs, IBPS invited aspirants to apply for their related vacancies. Scores of interested candidates completed application procedures, and since that time they were waiting for their selection procedures. Through such proceedings, most eligible candidates will select, and they will have to appear for final selection procedures.

IBPS BANK names wise Recruitment:

S. No Participating Banks SC ST OBC UR Total PWD HI OC VI VI 1 IBPS Allahabad Bank Recruitment 36 19 64 116 235 16 2 3 2 2 IBPS Andhra Bank Recruitment 93 46 168 318 625 8 9 8 3 IBPS Dena Bank Recruitment NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 4 IBPS Indian Bank Recruitment NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 5 IBPS Oriental Bank of Commerce Recruitment NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 6 IBPS Punjab National Bank Recruitment NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 7 IBPS Bank of Baroda Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 8 IBPS IDBI Bank Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 9 IBPS Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 10 IBPS Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 11 IBPS Syndicate Bank Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 12 IBPS United Bank of India Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 13 IBPS Vijaya Bank Recruitment Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 14 IBPS Canara Bank Recruitment 203 108 364 675 1350 18 18 18 17 15 IBPS Union Bank of India Recruitment 83 34 78 127 322 14 3 13 11 16 IBPS UCO Bank Recruitment 75 26 178 251 530 40 6 10 5 17 IBPS Bank of India Recruitment 30 15 54 101 200 2 2 2 2 18 IBPS Corporation Bank Recruitment 28 22 50 100 1 1 1 1 19 IBPS Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 15 7 27 51 100 3 1 20 IBPS Central Bank of India Recruitment 15 8 28 49 100 1 1 1 Total 578 285 961 1738 3562 92 44 58 46

IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:

For now, the IBPS is all set to conduct its first selection procedure, i.e., IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020. The official date for the exam is not yet available but will release soon. Before the exam, related candidates need to have significant details such as Exam Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card Release Date, etc.

IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

First of all, there will be a Preliminary Exam which is a standard exam. So, all those who are related to the Clerical posts, need to appear for this exam. Exam pattern is as below:

IBPS CWE Preliminary Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

English Language: 30 Questions 30 Marks Time Duration

Numerical Ability 35 Questions 35 Marks

Reasoning Ability 35 Questions 35 Marks 1 Hour Combined

Total of 100 Questions 100 Marks

IBPS CWE Clerk Mains Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

General/ Financial Awareness: 50 Questions 50 Marks 35 Minutes

General English: 40 Questions 40 Marks 35 Minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 Questions 60 Marks 45 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude 50 Questions 50 Marks 45 Minutes

Total 190 Questions 200 Marks 160 Minutes

IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Exam Date:

Officially, the IBPS has not yet confirmed any of the exam dates but will be releasing the official date soon. The department confirms the exam date at least 15 days or a month earlier. So, aspirants can get to know about their examination centers and other essential details for the same.

Soon, the IBPS will declare their IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 through the ibps.in the official IBPS portal. As soon as the department releases the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020, the official portal shall display a separate link to download it. For that, aspirants may easily download through their Application/ Roll Number.

Steps To Download IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:

First, log on to ibps.in which is an official The latest notifications are moving on the top of the page, search for Admit Card/ Hall Ticket. Also, there is a separate link available for “CWE ” Go to that link and then enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth. As you hit the Enter button, the admit card will appear. Check all the details and then download it.

