IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Admit Card Download – IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket at ibps.in
The IBPS – Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is now releasing essential details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020. The official portal ibps.in IBPS will soon release the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020 and then aspirants may download it. Related authorities will soon release other details such as Schedule, Important Dates, and other details through the same portal.
Those related candidates should be in touch with the official portal so that they can get the latest notifications. The exam date, for which everyone is waiting, will also release soon. Here we are providing details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 and ibps.in its Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, etc.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020:
Earlier, the IBPS officials offered a recruitment notification, i.e., IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 through their official portal. There were around 7885 posts of Clerical Cadre, and for that region wise vacancies were available. To fill these jobs, IBPS invited aspirants to apply for their related vacancies. Scores of interested candidates completed application procedures, and since that time they were waiting for their selection procedures. Through such proceedings, most eligible candidates will select, and they will have to appear for final selection procedures.
IBPS BANK names wise Recruitment:
|S. No
|Participating Banks
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|UR
|Total
|PWD
|HI
|OC
|VI
|VI
|1
|IBPS Allahabad Bank Recruitment
|36
|19
|64
|116
|235
|16
|2
|3
|2
|2
|IBPS Andhra Bank Recruitment
|93
|46
|168
|318
|625
|8
|9
|8
|3
|IBPS Dena Bank Recruitment
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|4
|IBPS Indian Bank Recruitment
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|5
|IBPS Oriental Bank of Commerce Recruitment
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|6
|IBPS Punjab National Bank Recruitment
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|7
|IBPS Bank of Baroda Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|8
|IBPS IDBI Bank Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|9
|IBPS Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10
|IBPS Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|11
|IBPS Syndicate Bank Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|12
|IBPS United Bank of India Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|13
|IBPS Vijaya Bank Recruitment
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|14
|IBPS Canara Bank Recruitment
|203
|108
|364
|675
|1350
|18
|18
|18
|17
|15
|IBPS Union Bank of India Recruitment
|83
|34
|78
|127
|322
|14
|3
|13
|11
|16
|IBPS UCO Bank Recruitment
|75
|26
|178
|251
|530
|40
|6
|10
|5
|17
|IBPS Bank of India Recruitment
|30
|15
|54
|101
|200
|2
|2
|2
|2
|18
|IBPS Corporation Bank Recruitment
|28
|22
|50
|100
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|IBPS Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment
|15
|7
|27
|51
|100
|3
|1
|20
|IBPS Central Bank of India Recruitment
|15
|8
|28
|49
|100
|1
|1
|1
|Total
|578
|285
|961
|1738
|3562
|92
|44
|58
|46
IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:
For now, the IBPS is all set to conduct its first selection procedure, i.e., IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020. The official date for the exam is not yet available but will release soon. Before the exam, related candidates need to have significant details such as Exam Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card Release Date, etc.
IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:
First of all, there will be a Preliminary Exam which is a standard exam. So, all those who are related to the Clerical posts, need to appear for this exam. Exam pattern is as below:
IBPS CWE Preliminary Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:
English Language: 30 Questions 30 Marks Time Duration
Numerical Ability 35 Questions 35 Marks
Reasoning Ability 35 Questions 35 Marks 1 Hour Combined
Total of 100 Questions 100 Marks
IBPS CWE Clerk Mains Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:
General/ Financial Awareness: 50 Questions 50 Marks 35 Minutes
General English: 40 Questions 40 Marks 35 Minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 Questions 60 Marks 45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 Questions 50 Marks 45 Minutes
Total 190 Questions 200 Marks 160 Minutes
IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Exam Date:
Officially, the IBPS has not yet confirmed any of the exam dates but will be releasing the official date soon. The department confirms the exam date at least 15 days or a month earlier. So, aspirants can get to know about their examination centers and other essential details for the same.
|IBPS Events
|IBPS Important Dates
|IBPS PO Prelims Result Declaration Date
|–
|IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Declaration Date
|–
|IBPS PO Mains Result Declaration Date
|–
|IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Declaration Date
|–
|IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Release Date
|–
|IBPS PO 2020 Prelims Exam Date
|–
|IBPS PO 2020 Online Registration/ Edit/ Modification of Application Date
|–
|IBPS PO 2020 Notification Declaration Date
|–
|IBPS PO 2020 Mains Exam Date
|–
|Date of Interview
|–
|Application Fees/Intimation Charges Payments (Online) Date
|–
|Allotment of Provisional
|–
Soon, the IBPS will declare their IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 through the ibps.in the official IBPS portal. As soon as the department releases the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020, the official portal shall display a separate link to download it. For that, aspirants may easily download through their Application/ Roll Number.
Steps To Download IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:
- First, log on to ibps.in which is an official
- The latest notifications are moving on the top of the page, search for Admit Card/ Hall Ticket.
- Also, there is a separate link available for “CWE ”
- Go to that link and then enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
- As you hit the Enter button, the admit card will appear.
- Check all the details and then download it.
Download IBPS Bank Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020 Here
Click Here To Download IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020 Official Site: www.ibps.in