IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Admit Card Download – IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Admit Card Download – IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket at ibps.in

The IBPS – Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is now releasing essential details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020. The official portal ibps.in IBPS will soon release the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020 and then aspirants may download it. Related authorities will soon release other details such as Schedule, Important Dates, and other details through the same portal.

Those related candidates should be in touch with the official portal so that they can get the latest notifications. The exam date, for which everyone is waiting, will also release soon. Here we are providing details for IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 and ibps.in its Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, etc.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the IBPS officials offered a recruitment notification, i.e., IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 through their official portal. There were around 7885 posts of Clerical Cadre, and for that region wise vacancies were available. To fill these jobs, IBPS invited aspirants to apply for their related vacancies. Scores of interested candidates completed application procedures, and since that time they were waiting for their selection procedures. Through such proceedings, most eligible candidates will select, and they will have to appear for final selection procedures.

IBPS BANK names wise Recruitment:

S. NoParticipating BanksSCSTOBCURTotalPWD
HIOCVIVI
1IBPS Allahabad Bank Recruitment36196411623516232
2IBPS Andhra Bank Recruitment9346168318625898
3IBPS Dena Bank RecruitmentNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNR
4IBPS Indian Bank RecruitmentNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNR
5IBPS Oriental Bank of Commerce RecruitmentNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNR
6IBPS Punjab National Bank RecruitmentNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNRNR
7IBPS Bank of Baroda RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
8IBPS IDBI Bank RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
9IBPS Indian Overseas Bank RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
10IBPS Punjab & Sind Bank RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
11IBPS Syndicate Bank RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
12IBPS United Bank of India RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
13IBPS Vijaya Bank RecruitmentNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNilNil
14IBPS Canara Bank Recruitment203108364675135018181817
15IBPS Union Bank of India Recruitment8334781273221431311
16IBPS UCO Bank Recruitment7526178251530406105
17IBPS Bank of India Recruitment3015541012002222
18IBPS Corporation Bank Recruitment2822501001111
19IBPS Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment157275110031
20IBPS Central Bank of India Recruitment1582849100111
Total5782859611738356292445846
IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:

For now, the IBPS is all set to conduct its first selection procedure, i.e., IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020. The official date for the exam is not yet available but will release soon. Before the exam, related candidates need to have significant details such as Exam Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card Release Date, etc.

IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

First of all, there will be a Preliminary Exam which is a standard exam. So, all those who are related to the Clerical posts, need to appear for this exam. Exam pattern is as below:

IBPS CWE Preliminary Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

English Language:            30 Questions                      30 Marks                              Time Duration
Numerical Ability              35 Questions                      35 Marks
Reasoning Ability             35 Questions                      35 Marks                              1 Hour Combined
Total of 100 Questions                   100 Marks

IBPS CWE Clerk Mains Exam Pattern/ Syllabus:

General/ Financial Awareness:                  50 Questions                      50 Marks                              35 Minutes
General English:                                               40 Questions                      40 Marks                              35 Minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 Questions                     60 Marks                              45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude                                    50 Questions                      50 Marks                              45 Minutes
Total                                                                      190 Questions                   200 Marks                           160 Minutes

IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 Exam Date:

Officially, the IBPS has not yet confirmed any of the exam dates but will be releasing the official date soon. The department confirms the exam date at least 15 days or a month earlier. So, aspirants can get to know about their examination centers and other essential details for the same.

IBPS EventsIBPS Important Dates
IBPS PO Prelims Result Declaration Date
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Declaration Date
IBPS PO Mains Result Declaration Date
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Declaration Date
IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Release Date
IBPS PO 2020 Prelims Exam Date
IBPS PO 2020 Online Registration/ Edit/ Modification of Application Date
IBPS PO 2020 Notification Declaration Date
IBPS PO 2020 Mains Exam Date
Date of Interview
Application Fees/Intimation Charges Payments (Online) Date
Allotment of Provisional
Soon, the IBPS will declare their IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020 through the ibps.in the official IBPS portal. As soon as the department releases the IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020, the official portal shall display a separate link to download it. For that, aspirants may easily download through their Application/ Roll Number.

Steps To Download IBPS Bank Clerk Exam 2020:

  1. First, log on to ibps.in which is an official
  2. The latest notifications are moving on the top of the page, search for Admit Card/ Hall Ticket.
  3. Also, there is a separate link available for “CWE ”
  4. Go to that link and then enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  5. As you hit the Enter button, the admit card will appear.
  6. Check all the details and then download it.

Download IBPS Bank Clerk Exam Admit Card 2020 Here

Click Here To Download IBPS Clerical Cadre CWE 7 Hall Ticket 2020 Official Site: www.ibps.in

