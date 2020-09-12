HP Sahara Yojana 2020 Offline Application – Rs. 3,000 per Month to Poor Patients for Health Treatment

We can say the year 2020 is a pandemic year. As we all aware of the CORONA pandemic. This Pandemic teaches us many things. The Pandemic will give a message that if you harm the environment of the earth, then this type of Pandemic will often come. If this type of Pandemic will often come, then the world will be destroyed.

So we have to tale care about the environment, climate change of the earth. This Pandemic is also given us the message that every person should have to take care of your health by yourself.

If you are not aware of your health, then you can not survive in this pandemic world. You have to take nutritional food every day. That means that every person should have to prevent junk food.

To became healthy, one should consume vegetarian food also. However, we also know that the CORONA pandemic is spreading due to non-vegetarian people. We have to be aware of what we are eating, what we are consuming, and what we are doing with the environment.

Because every action we do will affect the whole world. There is a necessity for all people to spread awareness about the Pandemic as well as environmental education. However, the government of all the countries is aware of the situation and announcing many schemes that will help the citizen of the nation. Here, we will discuss one of the government health schemes for the citizen’s help.

About Himachal Pradesh Sahara Yojana 2020:

India has a high population level. India has the 2nd rank in the world with respect to population. However, Indian has the highest poverty level also. Due to poverty, many people are not capable of doing the treatment of their family effectively as far as we know that medical treatment is expensive.

The Indian government has announced many schemes that will help the citizen of India to make the treatment at very low prices. The Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi has launched a scheme called AAyushman Bharat Yojana to give medical insurance to all the citizens who belong to below the poverty line.

The government will provide 5 lakh rupees of government health insurance to every people of India. The state government of India is also launching a scheme which will help the poor people to take the treatment of severe diseases.

Recently, the government of Himachal Pradesh has launched a scheme named Himachal Pradesh Sahara Yojana on 11 September 2020. Under this scheme, the govt. will provide Rs. 3,000 per month to a person who is suffering from severe diseases.

Himachal Pradesh Sahara Yojna will give the financial help to specific serious illnesses like paralysis, Parkinson, cancer, muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, thalassemia, and renal failure. The government will provide this scheme to the economically weaker section of the society.

The Shara scheme will be announced in the budget of Himachal Pradesh 2019-20 earlier. This scheme will give benefits to the next year 2020-21 also. That means if any people are suffering from severe diseases and they don’t have money for treatment, then they can get help from the government.

Himachal Pradesh Sahara Yojana 2020 Offline Application

If any person wants to take advantage of this scheme, then they have to apply in this scheme. They have to fill the application form. However, the application form is available in offline mode also. The government will help the applicant to the person. Here, I will give you some important information and essential highlights of the scheme that any person should have to know about.

The government will provide Rs. 3000 per month to the person who needs to do the medical treatment.

The advantage of the scheme will only provide to the people who belong to the economically weaker section of the society.

The incentive will provide to the patient if they are suffering from severe diseases like paralysis, Parkinson, cancer, muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, thalassemia.

This scheme also includes any other diseases, which makes the person permanently disabled like chronic renal failure.

The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help to the patient for taking good treatments.

The government will allow around 9,471 patients in the first allotment of the scheme, for which Rs. 14.40 crore was provided in FY 2019.

This scheme has announced in the scheme Sahara Yojana earlier in the 2nd HP Budget 2019-20.

Highlights / Launch Details of HP Sahara Yojana

Official Name of Scheme- HP Sahara Yojana

Launch Date- 11 September 2020

Assistance Amount- Rs. 36,000 per annum

Launched by- Chief Minister Office (CMO) Himachal Pradesh

Implementation Year- FY 2020-21

Concerned Department- Health & Family Welfare Department

Major Beneficiaries- People from Economically Weaker Sections

HP Sahara Yojana 2020 Eligibility Criteria

If any person wants to take advantage of this scheme, then they have to check the eligibility criteria of the scheme. The person who is suffering from severe diseases then they must have to take the benefits of this scheme.

The government has made some guidelines for this scheme, they publish some eligibility criteria of the scheme. That means if any person wants to take the befits of this scheme, then they have to fit in the eligibility criteria of the scheme. Here, I will give you the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

A person should permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh.

If any person wants to take advantage, then should belong to economically weaker sections (EWS)

The annual income of the person should not exceed 4 lakh per annum. That means the income of the person will not more than 4 lakh per year.

Candidates who want to take the benefits on the diagnosis base must have proof of their illness to get assistance.

List of Documents Required to Apply Online for Sahara Scheme

There is some document that a candidate should have to give to take assistance from the government. A person should give the required document to get the proper benefits of the scheme. A person will only get the benefits if they belong to the economically weaker sections of the society (EWS). Here, I will give you the list of the document that requires for the scheme.