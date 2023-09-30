How To Watch Spiderman In Order

When it comes to superhero films or characters, Spider-Man and its abilities to fight with antagonists come to mind. And if you are also a die-hard fan of Spiderman movies, then you may know the order. However, some audiences seek a chronological order to binge-watch Spiderman movies.

In this article, we have added a complete list of Spiderman movies along with the year of release so that you can easily watch every part of Spiderman movies. Read this article till the end to get all the information on how to watch Spiderman movies.

Spiderman Movie Chronological Order

Here’s the complete list in chronological order for the Spider-Man movies. From 2002 to 2023, the Superhero character Spider-Man received tons of love from the audience. And here’s how you can watch Spider-Man movies in order.

Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Spider-Man Far From Home (2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man (2002)

When it comes to the first Spiderman character, Tobey Maguire, a.k.a. Peter Parker, holds the first position. In 2002, the creators dropped the very first part of the Spiderman series, where Peter Parker, the hidden man behind the mask of Spiderman, was bitten by a genetically transformed spider.

The next morning, our nerd but lovely character, Peter Park, realized something strange in his body, and he started gaining enormous strength, speed, and agility due to a spider bite. Here, Green Goblin played the role of the first antagonist of the Spider-Man series.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Two years later, the show makers launched Spider-Man 2 in 2004. A weird professor, Otto Octavius, who later became the Doctor Octopus, started wreaking havoc in the city, and again, our Spider-Man took the initiative to save the world.

Initially, Peter had given up his heroic duties, but when the villain kidnapped MJ, Peter had to wear his superhero costume and jump into the intense battle against Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man 3 continues the legacy of the earlier releases. On the one hand, when Spider-Man reconnects with Mary-Jane, he has to fight against one of his friends, Harry, who is on the verge of taking revenge for his father’s death. From Spider-Man 3 onwards, the storyline started shaping the fan’s favorite movie prospects.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Marc Webb Joined The Amazing Spider-Man movie for the direction, and interestingly, Spider-Man’s love interest shifted from Mary-Jane to Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone).

As the story progressed, we saw several scientific experiments and the concept of generating limbs. But later, it created some side effects that transformed Dr. Curt Connors into a giant Lizard, and later, the battle started between spider and lizard.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 comes with many internal enemies for Peter. But a hero defines strength, wisdom, and the ability to smash down the opponent.

In The Amazing Spider-Man’s second part, we are introduced to Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon, a.k.a. Electro), Dane DeHaan (Harry Osborne, a.k.a Green Goblin)

Spider-Man Homecoming (2017)

The year 2017 brings a new spidey for the fans. Spider-Man Homecoming brought Tom Holland as a new Spider-Man.

Initially, Peter Parker was regarded as the established superhero character for the Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

In 2018, Spider-Man was released as one of the best superhero movies ever. The film is centered around an animated drama series. Within the movie’s release, it became a fan’s favorite, and Peter Parker was portrayed as a middle-aged Spider-Man.

Apart from that, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also brings other characters like Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), John Mulaney(Spider-Ham), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), Luna Velez (Rio Morales), etc.

Spider-Man Far From Home (2019)

Peter Parker returns to Avengers outing in the 2019 version of Spider-Man Far From Home. John Hughes comes with the plot of the Spider-Man Far From Home.

Apart from the lead character, the movie has introduced Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Angourie Rice (Betty Brantr), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and many others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the celebration of Spider-Man films, and not only that, the film has taken a deep dive into the multiverse saga and become one of the best movies of the Marvel Comic.

Here, Spider-Man was portrayed in a battle against Mysterio. Apart from that, he was also dealing with the demons of his past, and the storyline became so exciting and made the movie series worth watching.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man is back again with the Spider-Verse, and Miles reconnected with Gwen and Peter B. Parker. Here, the plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concentrates on the theme of family, and Miles has to fight not only for his friends but for the protection of the multiverse.

Final Thoughts

Finally, that’s all you need to know about Spider-Man movies. So what are you waiting for? Start your journey with the Spider-Man (2002) movie and enjoy your favorite movie.

Comment down your favorite part and who is your favorite Spider-man characters. Lastly, stay tuned to our website for further information about your favorite shows, movies, websites, and more.